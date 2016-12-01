The notion of humble servitude

I’ve known a few truly humble public servants in the communities I have lived in. I hope we all can say that.

Elected officials who are just as down-to-earth in person as they are when they are in front of a larger public audience. Elected officials who truly serve at the will of the public, for the public and out of a sense of duty and community.

Whether it’s a paid city council position or a strictly volunteer role on a school board, we hope that as the transition from candidate to representative takes form, they keep an edge that allows for thoughtful questioning and responsible governing while remembering that public service should be practiced with modesty and humility to be most effective.

Those chosen by the voters who choose to, as I like to term it, “work by example” are some of the best illustrations I can think of when it comes to humble servitude.

Council members volunteering at the local festivals. School board members getting their hands dirty with paint, hammers and nails. Even county and state officials putting in a game of basketball with our youth or serving dinner at a local shelter.

Those are the politicians who certainly make a positive impact. We take note of them not only for the wise decisions they make on the dais, but for the selfless acts they perform – often quietly or without having to be prodded – in the communities.

Elected officials like that have no “I” in their vocabulary. Whether they are voting to fix curbs, pass a budget, move forward a development, approve a TIF or simply approve an agenda item, they do not turn their mirror back on themselves in boast or brag.

Those who pay attention in Lee’s Summit may see a lack of humility with some elected officials lately. Some that are looking for that “I” moment rather than the all-inclusive “we” that the community should expect out of humble, elected officials.

The most recent example was a public posting on social media where Council member Chris Moreno (District 4) announced that “I reached out to the City Manager this morning and asked that Chief Forbes compile an official response for the public…” regarding a shooting that had occurred early on Saturday, Nov. 26 in District 1.

Keep in mind this shooting happened around 1:30 in the morning and this statement was posted to Facebook at 9:16 a.m., meaning Moreno obviously asked for that statement well before 9 a.m. This “humble brag,” as we should read it, is disturbing not only for its patent lack of humility, but also because a councilman is working through the city manager to ask our Lee’s Summit police force to make a statement on a crime that is only a few hours old.

I don’t believe it to remotely be the role of a council member to ask the police chief to release a statement on a crime or an investigation in process. Furthermore, the Lee’s Summit Police Department has specific, tried-and-true protocols in place for media distribution and statements on investigations. I know this because I worked with them for many years as member of the media.

Our police and fire departments have public information officers in place to make such calls and handle such statements. They are the professionals in this case, not an elected member of the council.

The LSPD has had a difficult last few weeks. The last thing they, or any department at city hall, needs are added pressure during investigations or members of the council armchair quarterbacking their decisions when it comes to how and when to handle press releases.

Let’s take the “I” out of “I did this for Lee’s Summit” and change it to us, what “we did for Lee’s Summit.”

Or, better yet, practice humble servitude.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.