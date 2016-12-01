Most Popular Stories

all homes

bear

the aromas

of their

residents

i slept

once

in the

upstairs

bedroom

of a hoosier

house

landlady

below

cooked

cabbage

regularly

i could

have

arrived

drunk

blind

deaf

and still

known

that i

was home

a fraternity

brother

seldom

changed

his socks

worked

nights

attended

morning

classes

never

needed

to announce

his presence

at noon lunch

he became

a company

ceo

did directors

find board

meetings

easily

i smoked

a pipe

for years

before

my throat

got hoarse

not kosher

in my trade

until

methodists

allowed

most

anything

if numbers

grew

stupidly

i believed

no visitor

knew

have a pet

you bet

dont need

to see

yes sex

leaves

its own

fragrance

as do we

elderly

and

opulent

wealth

cannot be

masked

with

upscale

perfumes

even

a torturers

breath

may hint

the victims

identity

gargle

often

why do

certain

scents

draw us

while

others

repel

old gods

were said

to love

aromas

of pleasant

offerings

so let

clouds

of sweet

incense

arise

reek

of garlic

for health

reasons

and a little

peppermint

to soothe

that gastric

rumble

odor of

grandpas

aftershave

still brings

a tear

long after

he is gone

maybe

we are

known

by our

odors

after all

you sure

smell good

to me

h.