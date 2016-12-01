Send us your holiday pet card

December 1, 2016 Updated 2 hours ago

The Lee’s Summit Journal is challenging its readers to send photos of their furry, scaly or feathered friends — their pets.

We’re looking for pet-themed holiday photos or cards. Any animal, bird, fish or reptile can be the subject of the photos. Whether your pet is a dog, cat, iguana, snake, cow, beetle or clownfish, we want a holiday-themed picture featuring your pet.

Check out the picture accompanying this article for ideas, or disregard them and think up your own creative way to showcase your animal friend.

Send your photos to jlondberg@kcstar.com by Dec. 12.

