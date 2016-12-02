SCA girls grow up in win over Van Horn

Summit Christian Academy won an early-season game with late-season intensity. That alone was accomplishment enough for Eagles girls basketball coach Megan Kliewer.

This, after all, is a young Eagles team with only one senior and more freshmen (seven) than returning varsity players (six). But when SCA survived a back-and-forth battle with Crossroads Conference rival Van Horn for a 48-45 victory Tuesday night in the first round of the Eagle Invitational, the Eagles did so with the grit and nerve of a veteran team.

“We weren’t really sure how we were going to respond, first home game, all these young players,” Kliewer said. “But I’m just completely emotional. There were a lot of new and intense things thrown at them tonight and they responded beautifully.”

SCA, 1-1, opened its season the week before with a 58-27 loss at Mid-Buchanan, a game in which Kliewer said the Eagles looked like “deer in the headlights.” But this time SCA battled back from behind twice before entering the fourth quarter clinging to a 31-29 lead.

After Van Horn started the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run, SCA used free throws and clutch put-backs from junior Kaylee Lunn to battle back. Lunn, who scored six of her eight points in the quarter, tied the game 39-39 with her first basket off a rebound. Her second one off a missed three by Abby Nelson capped a 7-0 run and put the Eagles up 46-41 with 1 minute and 29 seconds to play.

“She’s a silent little big person,” Kliewer said of Dunn. “She is the feistiest player out there and can play big. That put-back gave the team a lot of confidence down the stretch.”

Van Horn scored on its next possession, and the Falcons made it 46-45 when Karli Schnakenberg drove the lane with 20 seconds left following an SCA turnover. A backcourt foul put SCA’s Sophie Schooley on the line with 7.3 seconds left, and she calmly sank both free throws to ice the game. The Eagles were nine for 10 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.

“I hadn’t practiced any late-game scenarios yet with these girls, and here they did it tonight with just listening,” Kliewer said. “They did such a good job of constantly listening and staying focused that last quarter.”

SCA didn’t start the game as focused. Schnakenberg and Chase Siedlik popped three-pointers over the Eagles zone defense in the first quarter for an 11-4 Van Horn lead. Siedlik hit two threes in the period and led the Falcons with 15 points.

“We weren’t really calm and needed to focus more and get our heads in the game,” Lunn said.

Van Horn’s lead grew to 15-6 before the Eagles finally got untracked and went on a 15-2 run. Nelson, the Eagles’ leading scorer with 13 points, started the streak with a baseline jumper and added a three-point play as the Eagles rolled out to a 21-17 halftime lead. Van Horn opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run to go up 27-23, but the Eagles battled back to take a two-point lead into the final period.

“I think it was a little bit of star struck – first home game, they were a little frazzled,” Kliewer said. “But I think they finally just calmed down and just settled in.”

Riley Painter joined Nelson in double figures for SCA with 11 points, all but two from free throws, and Schooley finished with 10. The Eagles played Metro Academy in Thursday’s tournament semifinals.