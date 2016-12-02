It’s all new for Titan wrestling this season

There are more new faces than old in Lee’s Summit West’s wrestling room this season, and that’s just fine with coach Adam West. He’s kind of new, too.

West is starting his first season guiding the Titans in place of retired coach Ethan Hauck, who started the program during a 30-plus year career. And for the first time in a long time, the Titans have few seniors or returning state qualifiers.

But for now, as West gets settled in his new surroundings, that’s not such a bad thing.

“It’s kind of nice because it’s more my program,” said West, a 2002 Lee’s Summit North graduate who coached at Odessa for seven years before taking over the Titans. “You’re always going to have that ‘well this is how we used to do it’ type of deal … but there hasn’t been much of that because they are young and new.”

All five state tournament qualifiers from last year are gone, including D.J. Brasfield-Thogerson, the Class 4 160-pound division state champion. Only Ryan Waits, who qualified at 113 pounds two seasons ago, has any state-tournament experience. Of the nearly 40 wrestlers currently in the room, only a handful have competed at the varsity level.

“They don’t have that team leadership to look up to,” West said. “But at the same time, it’s kind of good because they’re all on the same page. They all have aspirations to be at that spot and we’re all helping each other to get there.”

Waits, who is starting his senior season at 132 pounds, leads what West considers his core group of five experienced wrestlers: junior Zach Moore (182 pounds), sophomore Jacob Moore (138), sophomore Morgan Potts (126), and sophomore Isaac Duckworth (152). Filling out the rest of the Titans’ lineup will be freshmen and last year’s junior varsity competitors.

“They’re going to be kind of our base this year as far as kids who have some experience,” West said. “They’re all spread throughout the lineup and then we’ve got some freshmen that are going to be filling in the rest of the lineup, but they’ve got some experience.”

That inexperience has led to more early morning and Saturday practices during the preseason, which West said was the biggest change he’s made to the program so far. Starting with this weekend’s Park Hill Duals, the Titans have a busy December schedule and West wants his wrestlers ready for the grind.

“I want to get them prepped for those first tournaments so they can go into Christmas break on a high note,” West said. “I just want to make sure they’re ready to go.”

How far they go will of course depend on how much they grow along with their new coach.

“I think we can do some really good things,” West said. “I think if the kids respond to adversity well and take every match as a learning experience, then we’ll have a really good year.”