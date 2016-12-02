Broncos fall to Rockhurst in season opener

Lee’s Summit North put on a three-point shooting clinic Tuesday night, but the Broncos still lost to Rockhurst 79-74 in the season opener for both teams at Rockhurst.

North made 14 three-pointers, including six by sophomore Javaunte Hawkins, who scored a team-high 20 points for the Broncos. Hawkins’ three-point total tied a school record.

Logan Jenkins connected on three three-pointers to score 14 points for the Broncos, who also got two treys each from Hayden Bradford and Jordan Bynum and one from Tyler Aeilts.

Even with all the threes, North couldn’t pull away from Rockhurst, which tallied five three-pointers of its own. The Broncos led 39-35 at the half but couldn’t maintain that lead in the second half.

North will travel to Kansas next week to take part in the Blue Valley Shootout. The Broncos open the tournament against Lawrence (Kan.) High at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.