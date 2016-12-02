Eagle boys display big-play ability

Summit Christian Academy showed in its first two games that it can run the floor and get points in a variety of ways.

The Eagles showed another trait, too, one that coach Jake Kates thinks will carry them far this boys basketball season: Making game-on-the-line big plays.

It’s a trait that came in handy in SCA’s second game, an 89-78 victory over O’Hara Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Eagle Invitational at SCA. The Eagles put away what had been a back-and-forth game with an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter, and most of those points came from big plays from veteran players.

“We had some crucial plays at crucial moments,” Kates said. “That’s going to be the nature of this team this year. We’ve got guys who are mature in those pressure situations.”

SCA was clinging to a 71-70 lead when Luke Moehle started the run by driving the lane and drawing a foul for a three-point play. Preston Kliewer, who led SCA with 27 points, pump-faked on the baseline to score and get O’Hara’s 6-foot-6 center Arinze Mgbemena, who had battled his way to 16 points, to commit is fifth foul. Kliewer missed the free throw, but he put in the rebound.

When Kliewer raced the court for a lay-in with 2 minutes 10 seconds left, SCA had an 82-70 lead and control of the game.

“Those plays are game changers,” Kates said. “That, along with Sam Huckabee’s leadership in the fourth quarter, really helped us seal the deal.”

Huckabee, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, is one of SCA’s two returning starters along with 6-2 senior point guard General Williams. But the Eagles also have several other players with plenty of varsity experience, such as Kliewer, a 5-11 junior guard, and Raef Gerdes, a 6-5 junior forward. And all of them can score, too: Williams finished with 20 points, Huckabee had 17 and Gerdes chipped in 12.

“We’re going to be very hard to guard,” Kates said. “There isn’t going to be one guy you can focus in on. We’re excited about the offense. We just have to fall in love with defense a little bit more.”

O’Hara tested SCA’s defense early, especially from behind the three-point line. Deron McDaniel knocked down five three-pointers in the first quarter, which ended in a 22-22 tie. McDaniel finished with 26 points but would only knock down one more shot from outside the arc.

Kliewer made three treys and scored 15 points in the second quarter to help SCA build a 45-35 lead, but the Eagles struggled to get stops and handle O’Hara’s full-court pressure. The Celtics pulled with 48-42 by halftime and took a 59-54 lead midway through the third quarter.

One tie and four lead changes later, the Eagles put together their decisive run.

“Their pressure got to us a little bit in the beginning, then we started to calm down a little bit,” Kliewer said. “We just had to move the ball and get it past their pressure.”

SCA averaged just over 80 points in its first two games, including a 72-20 wipeout of Frontier Academy the night before. Kates says this is one of his quickest teams in his 15 years at SCA, and he expects the Eagles to keep up that pace when they meet Metro Academy in the tournament final Saturday afternoon and on into the season.

He’s also expecting some more big plays in big moments, too.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve got a long way to go, but I think this could be one of the best teams that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Kates said. “It’s not the most talented team, but the puzzle pieces that we have fit together for us to make a run this year.”