Symphony spins ‘Holiday Magic’ with Christmas classics

Information: Tickets are available at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee groceries or online at lssymphony.org

Cost: Adult tickets are $15 and youth/student tickets are $7, with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders admitted free with a paid adult admission.

What: The Lee’s Summit Symphony’s Holiday Magic concert features Christmas classics. The Lee’s Summit Symphony, singers and dancers will perform.

Christmas spirit will fall on Lee’s Summit Saturday as the Lee’s Summit Symphony presents the 14th annual Holiday Magic concert, with holiday classics, old and new, offered during two performances.

Lauren Braton, a Lee’s Summit High School graduate, will make a guest appearance. The singer and actress — whose performances at Quality Hill Playhouse, The Coterie and other area theaters have received critical acclaim — also does commercial and film work.

“She’s great and very popular,” said Russ Berlin, music director for the symphony. “We’ve been trying to get her to appear for years.”

Berlin said the holiday concert is one of the most popular and includes a “Holly Jolly” sing-a-long with the symphony and audience participating.

Dancers and singers from Steppin’ Out — The Studio, directed by Phyllis Balagna, will perform along with the Symphony as it plays favorites such as “Babes in Toyland,” and music from “Beauty and the Beast.” The audience will be invited to sing along with traditional carols.

“Her kids are all so talented; I’m really looking forward to it,” Berlin said.

The song and dance routines will also have its youngest actors ever, with children 4 to 6 years old in the Toyland Medley.

“Every year we try to mix it up a bit,” said Phyllis Balagna, owner and director of the studio. “They’re just going to steal the hearts of the Symphony audience.”

Balagna said the Symphony and her studio have been planning and rehearsing for the family-oriented concert for months and it should be a show all ages can enjoy.

Santa Claus will be in the lobby for pictures, and the Heartland’s Children’s Chorus will be caroling in the lobby for preshow entertainment. Other holiday selections will include “Rhapsody on Christmas Carols” by renowned Missouri composer Claude T. Smith and “Stille Nacht” by Mannheim Steamroller.