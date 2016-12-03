Student-thespians to honor 9/11 with one-act play tonight

There are two sides to every story, and theater students from Lee’s Summit West High School aim to tell both sides of the 9/11 tragedy onstage today.

“It’s hard to relate to a terrorist, and it’s just a really hard role to take on,” said junior Marco Jimenez.

Marco plays a plane hijacker, a member of the group of terrorists who brought down the World Trade Center towers, crashed a plane into the Pentagon and failed to fly one into the White House.

He hopes the audience will “see their perspective on why they did what they did.”

The one-act play, “And The Giants Fell,” is one of many set to showcase this weekend at Lee’s Summit North High School. The district’s three high schools will all perform one-act plays that are chosen, directed and performed by students.

The festival is part of the district’s international baccalaureate program. One objective of the program is to allow students to obtain real-world directing experience, said Brad Rackers, Lee’s Summit West’s theater teacher. The program also allows students a chance to earn college credits while in high school.

In “And the Giants Fell,” the thespians recreate the days before and after the attacks from the perspective of two groups who share the stage despite seeming worlds apart: the family of a terrorist and the family of a businessman passenger on the plane.

Jaylah Whitney, a junior who plays the terrorist’s wife, hopes the the performers capture the emotional scenes.

The dialogue juxtaposes the reactions from the terrorist’s and businessman’s families, revealing stark differences but also surprising similarities.

“I did this for my country,” the terrorist says.

“They did this out of fear,” says the businessman.

Later, as their plane collides with the tower, both men feel doubt.

“Will this really save my people? I felt a hot tear roll down my cheek. And I held my breath and hoped I wasn’t wrong,” the terrorist says.

“As I lay in the stomach of a fallen giant, I asked myself why,” the businessman says. “Why did I choose money over the happiness of my family? ... Why did I not hold my child a moment longer?”

After the male characters die in the play, the sorrow felt on all sides on that fateful day is portrayed.

“I felt as though I had awoken from a dream into a nightmare of fear,” the terrorist’s wife says. “The country we did this for could not protect us. No one could.”

The businessman’s wife says: “I rage against shadows and strangers.”

Drake Honn, a senior at Lee’s Summit West, directs “And the Giants Fell.” He was 3 when the towers were destroyed.

The play has led him to view the terrorists in a new way, “not a negative way, but a way that makes me feel almost sorry for them. ... (The attack) wasn’t about their God, it was about hatred.

“I think I’ve really learned about what the difference is between radical Muslims and the Muslim religion.”

West students will also perform “Asylum,” while North students will perform “Caution: Politricks,” a political satire, and “Mirrors.”

Lee’s Summit High students will perform “AML.”

“Caution: Politricks” parodies the political ploys of the modern day, telling the story of the Wrightists and Leftists. The Wrightists believe some undefined object discovered in town should be moved slightly to the right. The Leftists, of course, believe left is best.

Seniors Lilly Frevert and Andrea Hupman, performers in the play, are friends in the beginning. But after they take opposite political stances in the Leftist-Wrightist fracas, a pall dims their friendship.

“They argue over finite details, but in the end it doesn’t affect anything,” Lilly said of the characters. “They go through so much effort and money and bribery and advertisement over nothing.”

Even though all doesn’t always end well in politics, the thespians said the play concludes on an upbeat note.