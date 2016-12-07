Broncos calm down, conquer Chrisman

Lee’s Summit North girls basketball coach Tricia Lillygren had a simple solution for the Broncos’ shaky first-half play Friday night: Take a deep breath.

North was battling William Chrisman in the championship game of the Bronco Invitational, the same team that ended the Broncos’ season last year in a district tournament final. So the Broncos were a little hyped for the long-awaited rematch.

“They’ve been looking forward to this game for a long time,” Lillygren said. “Their emotions were taking over their decision-making.”

The calmer Broncos made better decisions, and that led to a decisive 13-0 run in the third quarter that put North in control and on its way to a 58-40 victory in the Broncos’ Fieldhouse. North took the tournament with three wins and its fourth straight to start the season.

North won the game doing what it does best, namely getting the ball inside to sisters Aiyana and Aaliyah Johnson on offense and dominating under the basket on defense. But there was another ingredient to their success: the rapidly improving play of sophomore guard Anija Frazier, who led all scorers with 17 points and fueled the Broncos’ run with solid play in transition. Aiyana Johnson joined Frazier in double figures with 13 points.

“Her game’s three times better than it was last year,” Lillygren said. “Easily. She’s gotten bigger, stronger, faster, and just mentally more with it.”

North never trailed after the game’s opening minutes, but the Broncos never could shake the Bears in the first half. Chrisman’s quickness and pressure forced numerous turnovers, and the Broncos struggled to find good looks at the basket as they eked out a 21-17 halftime lead.

But after Chrisman tied it 21-21 with the first two baskets of the third quarter, Frazier and the Broncos went to work. Frazier scored in transition and added an assist to Jordan Jennings to set up a three-point play at the start of the run. She added another end-to-end layup as the Broncos raced out to a 33-21 lead and popped a three-pointer that put them up 39-24 in the final minute of the quarter.

North opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run and led by as many as 20 points late in the game.

“We just knew we had to have more energy than we came out with,” Frazier said. “We just believed in ourselves from the start. We’re not a team that gives up.”

The Broncos also did a better of keeping their emotions in check on defense, Lillygren said. Once they quit trying to fill the passing lanes, they sagged back into a zone-like man-to-man defense that slowed Chrisman’s up-tempo offense.

“At halftime we said, ‘If you sag off, don’t you see the questions marks in their faces?” Lillygren said. “We can make our man look like anything we want, and against this team, playing smarter not harder was the better choice.”

Friday’s victory gave North convincing back-to-back wins over two of the top girls programs in the city. The Broncos reached the final the night before with a 74-35 win over St. Teresa’s Academy, with Frazier scoring 22 points, Aaliyah Johnson 16, Jennings 11 and Aiyana Johnson 10.

While the Broncos are enjoying a hot start, Lillygren said they’re far from perfect, especially after coughing up 20 turnovers and making just 13 of 28 free throws against Chrisman.

“I still don’t think tonight was our best game by far,” Lillygren said. “It’s not even close to what our potential is. And that’s what I want the kids to keep seeing.”