Tigers’ inexperience shows in season-opening loss

Shortly after their season opener Saturday, Lee’s Summit boys basketball coach Blake Little asked for a show of hands on how many Tigers had played in a varsity game before. Four hands went up.

And how many had played varsity minutes that mattered? Two hands.

That sums up Little’s biggest challenge this season, and it sums up the Tigers’ 78-66 loss to a seasoned Park Hill South team in the 810 Varsity Tipoff Classic at Liberty High School. There were times the Tigers looked good, and there were times they looked like a team trying to replace five senior starters.

“We just haven’t had that experience yet,” Little said. “And that’s a team that’s a lot more experienced than we are and it showed I think at times.”

Park Hill South has four starters back from last year’s 16-11 district champions, and the Panthers’ experience showed as they frequently drove to the basket and drew fouls. Sophomore point guard Lamel Robinson slashed his way to 26 points, and senior guard Jacob Kline made three three-pointers and 17 points.

“(Robinson) is really good,” Little said. “Probably one of the better guards you’ll see all year.”

Lee’s Summit never led, but the Tigers were within 16-15 after the first quarter. But Park Hill South used two quick putbacks by center Connor Lee and a three from Kline to fuel a 10-2 run to start the second quarter, and the Panthers built a 39-27 lead by halftime.

But the Tigers had their bright spots, the brightest being when they put together a 10-0 run after falling behind 16 early in the third quarter. Somaj Brewer started it with a three for his first points of the game and Delshaun Presley drove the lane and drew a foul for a three-point play to spark the run.

“We started playing defense and getting stops,” Presley said. “Everybody was clicking.”

Lee’s Summit gradually pulled within 49-45 when the Tigers’ greenness showed again as they tried to inbound the ball under their basket. Trevor Langenbahn threw it to an open spot on the floor where a Tiger was supposed to be but wasn’t. Nate Jones scrambled for the ball and almost made a one-handed heave off the glass, but Panthers rebounded and set up Kline for a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Kline’s three put Park Hill South back up 54-45, and the Panthers would lead by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought the last four minutes of the first quarter and pretty much all of the third quarter we were really pretty good,” Little said. “But we can’t hang our hat on 12 minutes of good basketball, because we weren’t very good for the other 20 or so.”

Brewer led the Tiger with 15 points, and Presley finished with 13. Those two are the veterans from last year’s 29-2 Class 5 final four team. Jones, the starting point guard, finished with 11 in his first extended varsity experience.

“We knew it was going to be hard with new people playing and starting,” Presley said. “We just have to work harder to get better for the rest of the season.”