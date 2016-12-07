Broncos see bright future for young wrestlers

Mick Cronk wrestled for a youth club growing up in Lee’s Summit, so he can appreciate how they can develop skills as well as teamwork and camaraderie.

Now that he’s the coach of a very young Lee’s Summit North team, he can appreciate how they can give a program a shot in the arm.

Of the 35 wrestlers Cronk has in his room for his second season as head coach, only three are seniors and another three are juniors. Nearly half of that total – 16 in all – are freshmen, and most of them are already seeing varsity action.

But most of those freshmen are also products of the Bronco Wrestling Club, a growing program with more than 70 kids from age 5 through middle school taking part. This year the club is not only important to North’s future, it’s also important to its present.

“Some of our young kids are really working hard,” Cronk said. “That’s really a testament to our youth club kind of getting those guys ready to step in. We knew several of these young guys were going to be varsity starters right away.”

Six of those freshmen have already appeared in the Broncos’ starting lineup: Alex Noble at 106 pounds, Hunter Ross at 113, David Spiller at 120, Triston Jones at 132, Carter Pickering at 138 and Luke Gerings at heavyweight, as well as Zane Ragland. Even with that many freshmen, North still managed to open its season last week with a 34-31 win over Liberty North.

“The great thing is a lot of our guys have wrested in our youth club,” Cronk said. “They have youth experience, but not high school. We’re going to take our lumps, but we’re going to be a lot more competitive than people think.”

North has only one state qualifier back in Adrian Castaneda, a sophomore who made it to the second round of wrestlebacks at 152 pounds in last year’s Class 4 state tournament. Castaneda is competing at 160 pounds to start the season and Cronk expects him to set a good example for the younger Broncos.

“He leads by example,” Cronk said. “He’s not the most vocal leader. We’re kind of searching for that vocal leader.”

North also has back Alex Glynn, a senior who came within an overtime loss of qualifying for state the past two seasons. Glynn, who wrestled at 182 pounds last season, is starting this year at 170. Mike Lewis (220) and Jacob Forolow (285) are the Broncos’ other returning seniors.

Cronk is excited to have back Jaden Duran, a junior who wrestled for the Broncos as a freshman before moving to Iowa. Cronk said Duran, who is starting out at 145 pounds, has been working hard in the room and is primed for a big year.

“Jaden’s going to turn some heads,” Cronk said. “He’s going to surprise some people.”

In time, Cronk believes his whole team will turn some heads, too, once they get more matches under their belt. The Broncos had a tri-dual with Grandview and St. Joseph Central on Tuesday, and this weekend they’ll play host to their annual tournament.

“I think this weekend is going to be an eye-opener for some of our kids,” Cronk said. “With the Oak Groves, the Kearneys, the Odessas, there’s some pretty good wrestling. It’ll be a good indication of what we’re up against and where we need to be when February rolls around.”

By then, Cronk is sure his youthful wrestlers will be a more seasoned group.

“We aren’t anywhere near where we want to be,” Cronk said. “But I think in February we’re going to be a much different team than we are right now. I think you’ll see a huge improvement throughout the year.”