SCA boys win Eagle Invitational

Summit Christian Academy’s boys basketball team claimed the championship of the 11th annual Eagle Invitational Tournament with an 86-83 victory over Metro Academy on Saturday at SCA.

General Williams scored 38 points and had eight assists to lead the Eagles, who won the tournament for the first time since 2013. Williams, a 6-foott-2 senior guard, was selected the tournament’s most outstanding player and was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Preston Kliewer.

SCA’s girls took third place with a 54-28 victory over Harrisonville in the third-place game. Kassi Ginther led the Eagles with 18 points. The Eagles lost to Metro Academy 39-37 in the semifinals.

Eagles sophomore Sophie Schooley was selected to the girls all-tournament team.

SCA, which beat Knob Noster 62-39 Monday, is 3-2 for the season.

TITAN WRESTLERS DUAL: Lee’s Summit West finished 4-1 in the season-opening Park Hill Duals wrestling tournament last Saturday.

West defeated Park Hill’s junior varsity 50-18, Harrisonville 48-15, North Kansas City 45-14 and Central 55-6. Park Hill South beat the Titans 45-27.

Morgan Potts, Isaac Duckworth and Ryan Waits were all undefeated on the day for the Titans.

TIGER WRESTLERS PLACE: Lee’s Summit brought home two gold medals from the Leavenworth Challenger wrestling tournament last weekend.

Warren Haralson placed first in the 220A division for the Tigers. Haralson pinned his last three opponents, including Curtis Colston of Leavenworth in the final. Kevin Foley won the 145A division, beating Anthony Gould of Leavenworth 5-0 in the final.

Lee’s Summit also had third-place finishes from Peyton Kramer at 113A and Mahmoud Albawwah at 152B. Trevor Wishne (113B), Grant Parrish (160A), and Kaleb Harding (160B) all placed fourth.