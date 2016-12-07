Hurdles cleared in restoration of Longview Farm buildings

The financial tools to stop rot and decay of Longview Farm’s historic buildings are now in place.

Before a large crowd of Longview Farm supporters, the City Council on Thursday approved a contract stipulating how nearly $20 million will be used to restore buildings remaining from the showcase farm built by Kansas City lumber baron R.A. Long a century ago.

The money will come from a tax-increment financing district.

While houses and commercial spaces have encroached on the stucco mansion and barns with signature red-tile roofs, preservationists have sought to protect significant buildings like Long’s mansion, its show horse and dairy barns and other structures.

With the contract in place, the major pieces are in place for Mariner Real Estate Management to begin restorations of several buildings and repairs to stabilize others. The Longview Mansion and Pergola will undergo immediate restoration, and the historic barns, farm office and dairy manager house will get repairs to stabilize them for more rehabilitation in the future.

The showhorse barn already had been converted to Longview Elementary School, when the subdivision was owned by Gale Communities Inc.

The longterm plan is to convert the buildings for commercial use.

The council voted unanimously for the contract, with David Mosby absent.

Scott Coryell, a member of the Longview Alliance, provided a statement from its executive board praising the vote:

“We at the Longview Alliance would like to thank the mayor and City Council for moving our city forward while honoring its past. We would like to thank Mariner and the rest of the development team for leading the charge, city manager Steve Arbo and city staff for all their hard work in finding answers and coordinating efforts, and of course our members for letting everyone know how important this history is.

“We are thrilled with the outcome and now look forward to getting to work on preserving these structures and the important history they represent.”

David Bushek, the city’s bond attorney, said the TIF money strictly goes to restoration of historic buildings and the city will get an easement on the structures’ exteriors before the developers are reimbursed for the work to assure the structures are protected in the future.

Mariner is making about $81 million in private investment to finish New Longview, a new urbanism-style residential and commercial district near Third Street and View High Drive.

Mariner will have to pay for the restorations up front. After work is complete, it will be reimbursed by the tax-increment financing districts already been in place.

The restorations involve a $3.65 million loan, which Mariner will draw on as it completes work. Remaining restorations will happen as funds accumulate from the TIF.

The council approved the contract, which has been under negotiation for many months, without little comment.

Councilman Rob Binney questioned whether restoration of the dairy manager house and the farm office was practical. They are smaller buildings in serious disrepair, he said.

This week developer David Gale signed an agreement with Mariner that stipulated that his company, Gale Communities, could not make a claim on future TIF revenue from the area. Gale Communities originally started New Longview.

The lack of that safeguard had been a major sticking point for the city and council members because of the risk of legal problems.

The council also acted to reverse its rejection of a new commercial and housing project known as Fascination at Longview.

That 3-acre project is expected to include an upscale B&B Theatre, retail and office space, a performance space and apartments and townhomes for residents age 55 and older. It is within the New Longview tax-increment financing district, and developers said it is a key element to the financing plan. Some council members were doubted whether it would generate enough money.

Council members Chris Moreno and Craig Faith said they and other council members had gotten many phone calls from Longview Alliance members concerning the Fascination project.

The council voted unanimously, with David Mosby absent, to have staff prepare an ordinance approving the preliminary development plan for Fascination at Longview.

Moreno said he’d had productive meetings with Longview Alliance members and decided to vote yes on that project.

City Manager Steve Arbo said an ordinance to approve that project is to be voted on Dec. 8. He said at that time a consultant will present a financial analysis of the income generated.