Summit Tech teacher attends satellite launch

Hope MacKenzie, Project Lead the Way aerospace engineering and digital electronics teacher at Summit Technology Academy, visited Kennedy Space Center to witness the launch of NOAA’s new weather satellite on Nov. 19. She also attended an educator workshop focused on the satellite and its revolutionary instruments.

The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R Series (GOES-R) is the nation’s next generation of geostationary weather satellites. The GOES-R series is designed to significantly improve the detection and observation of environmental phenomena that directly affect public safety, protection of property and the nation’s economic health and prosperity.

The satellite will provide advanced imaging with increased spatial resolution and faster coverage for more accurate forecasts, real-time mapping of lightning activity and improved monitoring of solar activity. The GOES-R series is a four-satellite program (GOES-R/S/T/U) that will extend the availability of the operational GOES satellite system through 2036.