R-7 District has two finalists for KCPL volunteer award

Two Lee’s Summit School District students are among 10 finalists for Kansas City Power and Light’s Community MVP Award. They are Maxwell McKinney, a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School, and Meghan Bell, a junior from Lee’s Summit North High School.

As finalists, McKinney and Bell receive $1,000 scholarships and were eligible to compete for the grand prize — a $5,000 scholarship — through online voting that ended Dec. 1. The program is co-sponsored by the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

The Lee’s Summit students were selected from among hundreds of nominees. The finalists are invited to attend a VIP experience Dec. 18 at Arrowhead to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Titans.

The KCP&L Community MVP program is designed to spotlight youth in the metropolitan area who are making a positive difference in the lives of others.

McKinney began volunteering in the community by planting flowers and trees at a local senior living facility at age 5. He now volunteers with Hope House, Harvesters, the YMCA, Lee’s Summit West football camps and Jack and Jill of America Inc. In addition, he has volunteered his time in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and North Carolina.

“Maxwell is always willing to help out at home with his younger siblings, tutoring a friend for an upcoming test or visiting with senior citizens. He is a respectful young man who is always willing to lend a helping hand,” a nomination stated.

Bell was nominated by retired Lee’s Summit North High School art teacher Nancy Nokes, who now teaches as a substitute.

“Meghan is the most genuine, unassuming and giving young person I have ever known,” Nokes said in her nomination. “I still remember her bringing me a ‘sunshine box’ that she filled with yellow objects just to brighten my day. Her friends shared with me that as soon as Meghan had a little money she would spend it buying gifts for others. I knew she was always giving back, but when I sat down with her to find out more, I was stunned at the level of volunteerism for her age.”

Bell volunteers through various activities at her church. And at Lee’s Summit North last year, she initiated a new club called Adopt a Soldier. She is the community service officer for FCCLA (Family, Community and Career Leaders of America), is on the tennis team, was the Academic Award winner in art her sophomore year and carries an overall GPA of 3.5.

She has volunteered as a camp counselor at Heartland Camp and also at the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota working with children. She recently signed up to volunteer for Reach Out and Read, an organization where she reads to children while they wait for hospital checkups. In addition, Bell has volunteered at John Calvin Manor, a senior living center, in the office as well as serving meals and picnics.