Foreign language convention

Four Lee’s Summit teachers joined more than 7,000 educators last month at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages annual Convention and World Language Expo.

Traveling to Boston for the event were Elisabeth Hayles, Lee’s Summit High School French teacher; Jeremy Jordan, Lee’s Summit High Spanish teacher; Rachel Benson, Lee’s Summit High German teacher; and Julie Hume, Lee’s Summit West High School German teacher.

Hume and Benson were presenters at the event with a session titled “In the Director’s Chair: Creating Short Films to Learn About Culture.” Their presentation also included how to use iPads, Chromebooks, green screens and other tools for student research on the German culture as well as information on music videos, short documentaries, travelogues and short films.

Hayles participated in Tea with BVP, a weekly call-in talk show that features comedy and focuses on second language acquisition and language teaching.