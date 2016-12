Lee’s Summit West High School is hosting the sixth annual Holiday Mart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school, 2600 S.W. Ward Road. The event will include an assortment of stylish, eclectic products including holiday decorations, jewelry, fashion and gourmet items.

Find more information at the Lee’s Summit West Journalism Parents’ Group Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/lswjournalism/ or email pbjgirl@aol.com.