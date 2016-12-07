Local healthcare innovator among top 100 black leadersa

A Lee’s Summit healthcare leader and mentor is being recognized for empowering minority scholars and contributing to the healthcare field.

John Bluford is among this year’s Power 100 list, which features black luminaries selected by Ebony magazine. The African-American leaders — a list that includes NBA legend Michael Jordan, singer-songwriter Beyoncé and Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards — were not just chosen for their respective achievements.

They’ve also channeled their success to enhance “various facets of black life and render us visible on the world stage,” said Kyra Kyles, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

The Power 100 will appear in this month’s issue of Ebony.

“As a kid, I grew up reading Ebony,” Bluford said in an interview Monday. “To actually be featured in the magazine has a special connotation to me.”

Bluford retired from his position as CEO of Truman Medical Centers in 2014. He held the position for 15 years. A year before his retirement, he formed the Bluford Healthcare Leadership Institute.

Bluford’s inclusion in the Power 100 was due in large part to his work with young scholars through the BHLI.

Entering its fifth year, the program continues to recruit top minority undergrads from around the country, many from historically black colleges. The scholars participate in a two-week seminar that aims to introduce them to the challenges in healthcare and to encourage them to pursue a career in the field.

“My quest is to get them thinking about healthcare instead of banking or the stock market,” Bluford said.

He said the underlying premise of the program is to work toward eliminating healthcare disparities among vulnerable populations.

“This is a tough problem,” Bluford said. “I’m hoping many of our scholars will have greater sensitivity to vulnerable populations.”

Oftentimes, healthcare disparities are hardest felt by minority populations. For example, blacks, even those with higher incomes, are more likely to suffer if they have a chronic condition than whites, according to a 2008 report published by The Commonwealth Fund.

Suffering in the study was defined as not being able to work or being limited in other activities.

And an Institute of Medicine report, “Unequal Treatment,” found prejudice and stereotyping contributes to worse treatment and treatment outcomes for minority groups.

In one study, black females showing symptoms of cardiac disease were found to be less likely to receive the appropriate treatment than other demographics.

Bluford cited studies that show blacks are more likely to develop chronic diseases and are less likely to live as long as their white counterparts.

Vulnerable populations are not limited to minority groups. One’s ZIP code is more important to one’s DNA code, Bluford said. Those born into poverty are at higher risk.

Recruiting minorities to top positions in healthcare can serve to ameliorate these issues.

The Institute for Diversity in Health Management published an article arguing diversity and disparities are inseparable, yet the healthcare field has not yet committed to pursuing diverse management.

The authors write that when diversity issues such as differences in language, religion and culture are not understood by medical providers, patient care, healing and trust with providers is adversely impacted.

Evan Bailey, a 2014 scholar of the BHLI, called the lack of minority leadership a void in need of filling.

After participating in BHLI, Bailey attained a master’s degree in business administration and is currently serving on the African-American Initiative for Male Health Improvement in Detroit.

“My ultimate goal is to bring value ... and improve people’s lives,” Bailey said. “Having a diversity of thought at the leadership table I think contributes to solutions that we can bring to complex challenges and issues that exist in our society.”

The BHLI program introduces scholars personally selected by Bluford to leaders from around the country. Scholars have met former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius, Kansas City Mayor Sly James and Ruth Brinkley, the senior vice president of Catholic Health Initiatives.

“Being able to see people like that in those roles and making a difference — I’m just so thankful that they’ve opened the door for aspiring healthcare professionals,” Bailey said.

Many scholars say their self-confidence surges after participating in the BHLI, Bluford said.

Area medical providers and businesses have opened their doors to the program. Leaders from institutions give presentations and have one-on-one discussions with the scholars.

“They get an inside look,” Bluford said. “They get a leg up on their future competition.”

Bluford, who is currently writing a book about his career in healthcare, holds a number of prestigious accomplishments.

He was the first African-American chairman of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, he’s been recognized as one of the most influential people in healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Becker’s Hospital Review and he’s served as the chair of the National Association of Public Hospitals and Missouri Hospital Association.

But his work with young scholars at the BHLI has been particularly rewarding.

“It’s heartwarming to see these bright young people have a bit of a head start into the field,” Bluford said.