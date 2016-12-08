LS Social Services leads effort after fire

Lee’s Summit Social Services Director Matt Sanning has seen many illustrations of need during his years working for and running Lee’s Summit Social Services.

Nothing could have prepared him for having his agency be the community lead to help those affected by a massive fire, caused by an explosion of a propane tank, that occurred Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Lee’s Summit and displaced many residents.

“There wasn’t a script in place for a situation like this,” Sanning said. “Geneva (High, Matt’s grandmother and founder of LSSS) built an organization that was very agile and able to react and help with these unique situations.”

A maintenance man on the property, 59-year old Tony Campbell, died Nov. 16 in the tragic accident. Since then, the community has responded in innumerable ways to both the loss of Campbell and to the displaced residents.

As a result of the fire, 21 people were without a home. So far, LSSS has helped facilitate more than 100 bed nights in hotels. On top of the need for shelter, the agency has collected and distributed many items, including food, clothing and furniture.

“We’ve had several requests by the community to assist in various ways. From meal delivery, furniture and clothing donations, monetary support for re-housing, hotel stays, it’s been an amazing response,” Sanning said. “We’ve had gift cards dropped off for food and other amazing community partners stand up and do whatever they can to help.”

Sanning specifically mentioned the generosity of Dave Cross Motors, Unity Village, The Summit Church and Best Western Plus, at 4825 NE Lakewood Way. He said new owners and managers Rosalie and David jumped in immediately with an offer to help those who found themselves, in an instant, without a home.

“They are new owners here in town and gave us a few nights at no cost and more nights heavily discounted. They’ve gone above and beyond in every way possible,” Sanning said.

Seven of 21 displaced residents have found permanent homes; two more are making arrangements on housing.

“We’ve had an unbelievable response from the community in filling these needs,” Sanning said. “People have called to help to take meals, deliver furniture. Our friends at Hillcrest and Coldwater have offered to help in many ways. And several churches have helped out, too.”

Right now, LSSS is facing a bit of a logistical challenge: furniture donations needing warehouse space. With the holiday season, the Christmas store program about to roll out, holiday food items and increased traffic (which doubles this time of year), Sanning and his crew still have to find space to house items.

Beyond housing, LSSS ran point on so many other needs: transportation, health issues, renters’ insurance, food – even considering what to do with uncooked turkeys.

“Just because we get them in an apartment, it doesn’t mean the support is over,” he said. “Ongoing food needs, budget counseling, clothing, this is going to be a process over the next six months, year, maybe even longer. We got into this knowing there would be challenges, but this is why we’re here.”

That the generosity of Lee’s Summit spilled over so quickly and with such bounty, Sanning said, was really the only thing in this whole process that hasn’t surprised him.

“The community has responded how Lee’s Summit responds every single time: by asking, how can we help?” Sanning said. “At every turn, someone in the community has stepped up to fill a need.”

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.