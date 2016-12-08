Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistDecember 8, 2016 

hearing

the invitation

hymn

in

his

head

encouraged

by a woman

opening

art

two doors

down

the street

who must

have believed

he could

neither

get lost

nor found

in that

distance

he entered

the do

drop

inn

five

thirty

late

afternoon

four

patrons

sitting

around

a table

three

at the

mourners

bench

joining

them

he

ordered

sprite

no ice

his winter

drink

of choice

jukebox

silent

television

without

sound

hostess

only

listening

it was

near

meditative

quiet

someone

asked him

day before

the location

of his

spiritual

home

could

this

be it

or down

in rural

timber

outside

a dying

village

maybe

standing

by

a hospital

bed

waiting

with

others

at a

barbershop

hearing

his music

while

driving

on the

couch

watching

another

longmire

episode

strangely

almost

nobody

he asks

names

church

buildings

anymore

perhaps

spiritual

home

isnt a

place

but

wherever

he is

with

you

h.

