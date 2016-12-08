hearing
the invitation
hymn
in
his
head
encouraged
by a woman
opening
art
two doors
down
the street
who must
have believed
he could
neither
get lost
nor found
in that
distance
he entered
the do
drop
inn
five
thirty
late
afternoon
four
patrons
sitting
around
a table
three
at the
mourners
bench
joining
them
he
ordered
sprite
no ice
his winter
drink
of choice
jukebox
silent
television
without
sound
hostess
only
listening
it was
near
meditative
quiet
someone
asked him
day before
the location
of his
spiritual
home
could
this
be it
or down
in rural
timber
outside
a dying
village
maybe
standing
by
a hospital
bed
waiting
with
others
at a
barbershop
hearing
his music
while
driving
on the
couch
watching
another
longmire
episode
strangely
almost
nobody
he asks
names
church
buildings
anymore
perhaps
spiritual
home
isnt a
place
but
wherever
he is
with
you
h.