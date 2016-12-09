Tiger wrestlers a mix of old and new

The thought had never occurred to Lee’s Summit wrestling coach Jay McGovern, not after spending so much time with his current crop of Tigers.

McGovern by now is familiar with all the 40 or so wrestlers he has on his team. But while he may know them well, many of them are unknown quantities outside of the room.

“We do have a lot of new faces,” McGovern said. “I never think of it that way because I see them in the room for four weeks.”

Like most other coaches early in the season, McGovern has been mixing and matching his lineup as the Tigers struggle with injuries and making weight. The varsity lineup as it now stands is a mix of the old and the new, and so far, it’s working. Last weekend they brought home two gold medals from the Leavenworth Challenger tournament. On Tuesday, they opened their dual schedule with a 49-30 win over Blue Springs South in the Fieldhouse.

“We had some guys do some good things,” McGovern said. “We’ve got some guys who’ve got to get better, obviously. But for the most part they battled and competed. That’s what we want, especially this time of year.”

Even with all the new faces, Lee’s Summit still has some varsity-tested wrestlers back. Seniors Kevin Foley and Warren Haralson are the ones McGovern is counting on for leadership in the room. Foley, who was ill Tuesday and didn’t wrestle against Blue Springs South, is the Tigers’ most experienced wrestler and won the 145-pound division at Leavenworth. Haralson, who took the 220 division title at Leavenworth, wrestled at 285 against the Jaguars and was pinned.

“Those two are kind of our leaders,” McGovern said. “They’re just good role models.”

Junior Grant Parrish, who is currently wrestling at 160, also brings experience to the Tigers lineup, as do seniors Adam Spainhour (195), Anthony Villareal (152) and Josh Herbel (170). Parrish turned in one of the most dominating performances for the Tigers on Tuesday, pinning the Jaguars’ Will Caton in 30 seconds.

“He went out with the kind of aggression we hadn’t seen in a while,” McGovern said. “If he goes out like that all the time he’s going to be really good this year.”

McGovern also likes what he’s seen so far from some of the many newcomers. Ronnell Jones, a senior in only his second year of wrestling, won his 126-pound match with a 13-4 major decision. Freshman Lorenzo Turney gutted out a 9-5 decision at 106 and another freshman, Peyton Kramer, pinned his opponent in 1:12 at 113.

“Peyton Kramer is going to be something special,” McGovern said. “Anything we ask him to do, he does. He’s come a long way in a short amount of time.”

McGovern knows the Tigers have a way to go before they can even think about any postseason prospects. He likes his chances of getting some through to the Class 4 state tournament, especially since the Tigers are in the weaker of the two Kansas City area districts.

It all depends on how far the veterans and the newcomers come along by then.

“If we get guys to just get better every day, we’re going to be there,” McGovern said. “We’re still making mistakes. And if we can cut those few little mistakes out of a match, we could be really good.”

BRONCOS WIN TWO: Lee’s Summit North took its first two duals of the season, beating Grandview 56-8 and St. Joseph Central 44-21 in St. Joseph. Adrian Castaneda and Mike Lewis had two pins each and Triston Jones won twice on technical falls for the Broncos.

TITANS SPLIT TWO: Lee’s Summit West beat Winnetonka 57-12 and lost to Fort Osage 34-33 Tuesday at the Titans fieldhouse.

SCA TAKES TWO OF THREE: Summit Christian Academy beat East 48-6 and St. Joseph Lafayette 30-18 before losing to Riverside 33-18 Tuesday night at SCA.

Austin Brownlee, Braeden Campbell and Caden Robinson all won two matches by pin for the Eagles. Sergio Dalazen, Ty Evers and Brett Campbell all won a match by pin.