Lee’s Summit girl can punt, pass and kick with the best

Charli Ritchey can find all the motivation she needs in her bedroom. On display there are all her awards from her previous trips to the Punt, Pass & Kick team championships. It’s an impressive collection, but there’s one thing sorely missing.

“In my room I have a fourth place, a third place, a second place, but I don’t have a first place yet,” Ritchey said. “So I was talking to my mom and I told her, ‘I want a first place medal.’”

Ritchey will have one last chance at that championship – and a trip to the national Punt, Pass & Kick finals in Orlando, Fla., - when she returns to Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 18 for the Chiefs team championship. A 15-year-old freshman at Lee’s Summit West High School, she’s at the maximum age to compete in PP&K, and the she’s determined that her last try will be her best.

“She’s got a shot,” said Mark Ritchey, Charli’s father and coach. “From what I’ve seen she’s getting gradually better and more consistent. But you know what? You get out there and you get one (chance). It’s a lot of pressure.”

PP&K contestants compete in five different boys and girls age divisions are judged by their total distance for one pass, punt and placekick. Accuracy also matters – distance is deducted for how far each attempt veers off the measuring tape in the center of the field. There are no second chances or do-overs.

The pressure is nothing new to Charli, who has been competing in PP&K since her father happened across a flier at a gym when she and her twin sister Marissa were nine. She has competed all but one year ever since, and every year she’s made it through local and sectional competitions to reach the team championship. Marissa has also made it to Arrowhead, but she quit competing two years ago.

“It wasn’t hard,” to get them interested, Mark Ritchey said. “They’ve both pretty much picked up any sport.”

As a youngster Mark Ritchey also competed in PP&K and went on to play college football as a kicker and a punter at Indiana and Northeastern State in Oklahoma. A former football coach who now teaches art in the Hickman Mills school district, Ritchey has guided his girls from the beginning. Oddly enough, the one thing he had the hardest time teaching them was – placekicking.

“I was a soccer style kicker in college, and I was self-taught,” Ritchey said. “Trying to teach someone something that you’re self-taught is hard to do. We’re fine with the punting … but the kicking part, I tried to show them soccer style, but they just couldn’t get it.”

Ritchey taught Charli the straight-toe “Mark Mosley” style of placekicking, and while she was still winning competitions, most of her attempts looked like low line drives. This year she talked her dad into trying soccer style again and “she figured it out.”

“It’s been a weird transition, but I’m still kicking OK,” Charli said.

Since July, Charli and her father have spent three or four days a week honing her throwing and kicking skills. She’s also out for basketball at West and involved in the school’s ROTC program as well.

But even with all those other time-consuming commitments she had to give PP&K one more try, and her last attempt could be her best chance at that elusive team championship. Her combined total of 300 feet in sectionals was the best in her age group in any sectional, and she’s tallied as much as 360 total feet in practice. Competing at Arrowhead, where thousands of fans will be on hand to watch the Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans, shouldn’t faze her, because she’s done that before.

Even if she wins, Charli will still have to finish in the top four of her age group from all 32 team championships to make it to Orlando, where the finals will take place Jan. 29 with the NFL Pro Bowl. It’s a lot of pressure, but Ritchey has seen his daughter handle that kind of pressure before.

“Charli’s all about things are going to go well; she doesn’t think negative,” Ritchey said. “Things don’t bother her. In a basketball game if things don’t go well, it’s, ‘oh well, when’s the next one?’”