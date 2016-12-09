Eagles right where they expected to be after beating Shawnee Mission South

Summit Christian Academy basketball coach Jake Kates isn’t surprised to be starting the season with four straight wins. Not even with the tough early schedule the Eagles faced.

After capturing their Eagle Invitational with three straight wins, SCA’s boys journeyed across the state line Tuesday night to take on Shawnee Mission South, one of the top teams in Kansas Class 6A. They returned home 4-0 after claiming a 73-60 victory.

“We all expected to be 4-0 at this point, especially my coaching staff,” Kates said. “We kind of see what we’ve got and this team is just going to get better.”

What SCA has is quick, high-scoring guards, and the Eagles used them to counter Shawnee Mission South’s decided height advantage inside. General Williams, SCA’s 6-foot-2 point guard, was four-for-five from three-point range and led the Eagles with 28 points. Preston Kliewer added 22 points and forward Raef Gerdes also reached double figures with 15.

That helped SCA overcome SM South’s 6-8 and 6-10 size under the basket. Yor Anei, a 6-10 center and Division-I recruit, had 19 points, but the Raiders couldn’t match SCA’s guard output.

“We knew going in our guards were better than their guards,” Kates said. “So we knew if we could control the pace of the game there was a really good chance that we could win it.”

SM South, which beat SCA 62-48 last season, jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but SCA tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter and never trailed from there. SCA, which shot 56 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free throw line, led by five to 10 points most of the game and pulled away with a 20-3 spurt in the fourth quarter.

“They played with confidence the whole game,” Kates said. “We shot the ball really well.”

SCA won’t be waiting long for another tough challenge. The Eagles travel to Columbia for a two-game road trip, taking on defending Class 3 state champion Tolton Catholic tonight and Class 5 school Battle on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to two more really tough challenges this weekend,” Kates said. “But if we can keep doing what we’re doing, we’ll find some success down there as well.”