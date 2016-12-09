Door Systems donation supports new building at LSHS

Door Systems, Inc., a local Lee’s Summit garage door company, recently donated $5,000 for an outdoor shelter project to be built at Lee’s Summit High School.

John Payne, vice president of Door Systems, Inc., and Tina Walcutt, sales associate, recently met with Lee’s Summit High School principal John Faulkenberry to present a check for the shelter project. “As a graduate of LSHS, I am happy we are able to make this donation toward the new shelter so that all LSHS students will have a place to gather for various functions,” John Payne said.

The 40-by-60-foot shelter, to be located on the Northeast corner of the B building, is in the beginning stages of funding and will be a multi-use facility, serving as an outdoor classroom, a venue for outdoor concerts, parent meetings and banquets, a gathering place for summer athletes and teams, headquarters for tennis tournaments, parent tailgates before school sporting events and more.

Jim Payne, president and co-owner of Door Systems said: “With the ever-tightening budgets of our schools, if we can help provide a means to educate our future leaders, we want to do whatever we can do to help. We’d also like to thank those who work in the education field who sacrifice daily in educating our children.”