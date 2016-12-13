The proof’s in the custard. Family-owned shop wins poll as best place in town for desserts.

The sweets at Custard’s Last Stand can lift one’s spirits.

“Everybody that comes to get ice cream are always in a good mood,” said owner Susan Julo. “Maybe it’s the smells in here.”

Thirteen-year-old Cameron Ault said the shop on Missouri 291 smells like butter and ice cream.

“It smells really good,” he said. The “Grasshopper” ice cream (mint chocolate chip) is his favorite, and his face lit up as Julo handed him a cone.

Custard’s Last Stand was voted the best dessert shop in town in a Journal poll. The family-owned businesses received 48 votes, 13 more than second-place The Fig Tree Cafe & Bakery.

The Fig Tree received the most votes of any bakery. The Fig Tree is located on Rice Road and offers pastries made from local ingredients.

Custard’s Last Stand, though, takes the cake with Journal readers. The shop opened in 1989 and added burgers to its menu in 2013. But it’s best known for its custard, ice cream and popcorn.

“We get the popcorn at Christmas time for family and friends,” said regular Robert Searcy.

The popcorn comes in a number of different flavors: caramel, cheese and cinnamon; caramel pecan and chocolate covered popcorn are among the favorites.

The custard is.

“Frozen custard is considered one of the highest quality ice creams,” Julo said, “because of butter fat and low air blended with it.”

It’s also not as cold as regular ice cream, so it doesn’t numb your taste buds, Julo added.

Julo’s employee, Rachael Fox, said her favorite flavor is cappuccino crunch, which blends a vanilla custard with cappuccino syrup and heath bar candy.

Other treats made with custard include eggnog shakes; the David Cookie — named after an American Idol winner from Blue Springs — made with chocolate custard, Oreos, Reese’s cups and peanut butter; “Green-eyed Monster” made with Creme de Menthe flavoring topped with chocolate flakes and “American Silk” with chocolate mousse, flakes and graham crunch.

“Frozen custard is kind of like a classic ice cream,” Julo said.

The ‘50s-themed restaurant is decorated out for the holidays, with festive popcorn tins stacked throughout the sitting area.

The business also offers a Kansas City Chiefs promotion: after every game, the number of Chiefs points scored is the percentage discount given to customers.

Promotions, decor and of course the sweet treats have allowed the business to keep customers happy for nearly 30 years.

“Everyone’s in a general good mood,” said employee Raechel Fox. “They always say, ‘Now it will be a good day because now I have ice cream.’”