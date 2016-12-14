School board will broadcast regular meetings beginning this week

December 14, 2016 

Beginning this week, Lee’s Summit school board meetings will be available to view online for the first time.

The district announced Monday that a videotaping agreement was made with Cinematic Visions of Lee’s Summit. The agreement will allow the district to broadcast its meetings one day after they are held. The board meets this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the administrative building, 301 N.E. Tudor Road.

“The online meeting broadcasts are designed to provide better public access to Board of Education meetings,” the district said in a release.

The board typically meets on the third Thursday of each month, and video from the meetings will be available Friday afternoon.

Videos can be found on the board’s YouTube channel or on the school board’s website, at boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

The videotaping will be done as part of a pilot program that will extend through June 2017. The cost to videotape each meeting is $1,400. The total cost to record the seven meetings from now until June will be $9,800.

The board unanimously approved the seven-month trial program during its November meeting.

