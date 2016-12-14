Titans begin season with a tournament title

His team may be off to a perfect start, but Lee’s Summit West basketball coach Michael Schieber will tell you the Titans are far from perfect.

West returned home from its three-day season-opening trip to Fayetteville, Ark., with three victories and the championship trophy from the Bulldog Classic, a title they captured with a 54-48 victory over Springfield Kickapoo in the final. A successful start, to be sure. But Schieber said the Titans still have some work to do.

“It’s always good to get some early wins, but if you sit around and rest on that, you’re not going to be a very good basketball team,” Schieber said. “I hope we can be a mature enough basketball team to come to practice ready to go and work on getting better this week and hopefully play a little bit better than we did this weekend.”

Consistency was the biggest problem Schieber had with the Titans’ effort, especially in the first two games. They opened with a 73-68 victory over Hot Springs (Ark.), a game in which West held an 18-point lead before letting Hot Springs come back. In a 58-54 victory over North Little Rock (Ark.) in the semifinals, the Titans led 50-27 until North Little Rock went on a late 19-0 run and closed within a point.

“I kept telling the kids how close you came to playing in a loser’s bracket game and then going on to win the tournament shows you how little difference there is between the teams that we play,” Schieber said. “Everybody’s capable of winning if you don’t come with a focused effort in every minute of every game.”

Schieber said the focus was better against Kickapoo, last year’s runner-up in Class 5. While their offense struggled, the Titans’ defense was solid enough to keep them in the tight game. Phillip Brooks led West with 13 points, and Elijah Childs had 11points and 10 rebounds.

Childs was named the tournament’s most valuable player and made the all-tournament team along with Mario Goodrich and C.J. May.

“We didn’t have anybody who was outstanding in every moment in every game,” Schieber said. “But we had some guys who did some good things in stretches, for sure.”

After wining the Bulldog Classic for the first time in three tries, West had a week off to prepare for its home- and Suburban Gold Conference-opener Friday night against Lee’s Summit North. In that time, he planned on making the lessons learned about the importance of consistency sink in.

“I thought they rose to the occasion, in the last game especially,” Schieber said. “We’ll have to do it again on Friday.”

TIGERS TAKE FOURTH: Lee’s Summit lost to host Webster Groves 84-54 in the third-place game of the Webster Classic in suburban St. Louis. Delshaun Presley scored 16 points and Mitchell Tinsley had 11 points to lead the Tigers.

Lee’s Summit, 1-3, beat Maplewood-Richmond Heights 80-62 in its first tournament game lost to defending Class 5 state champion Chaminade 87-58.

BRONCOS TAKE FIFTH: Lee’s Summit North took fifth place in the Blue Valley (Kan.) tournament with a 90-86 victory over Olathe South. Elijah Farr scored 21 points and Jordan Bynum had 13 points to lead the Broncos, who evened their season record at 2-2. Bynum, Logan Jenkins and Hayden Bradford each made three three-pointers.