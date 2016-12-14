Broncos pleased with finish in their tournament

Lee’s Summit North wrestling coach Mick Cronk wanted to see his young team gain some confidence and finish near the top of the team standings in its annual invitational tournament last weekend.

On both counts, he couldn’t have been more pleased.

“With as many freshman and sophomores we had in our lineup, I’m ecstatic,” Cronk said. “With the tough competition that we had here … it’s a good day for us.”

It was a good two days for the Broncos, who claimed two individual championships, placed three in the finals and finished sixth in the 16-team field. North finished with 117 points, well behind champion Kearney’s dominating 219.5 total, but just five points out of fifth and well ahead of powers like Rockhurst and Odessa.

North had champions in sophomore Adrian Castaneda at 152 pounds and senior Alex Glynn at 170, and a runner-up in junior Jaden Duran at 138. Castaneda, the Broncos’ only returning state tournament qualifier from last season, won a 10-6 decision over Trace Walters of St. Joseph Central in the final.

Castaneda said winning the final helped him put behind a sloppy two days of wrestling that included a last-second 13-12 loss in pool matches.

“I think I did better than I expected to but I have a lot of things to work on,” Castaneda said.

“He looked a little sloppy,” Cronk said. “But for him to look sloppy and win a very tough weight class, that just shows you where he’s at.”

Glynn pinned three opponents on his way to the 170 final, which he won with a 15-0 technical fall over Dakota Carley of Warrensburg. Still, he didn’t think he wrestled as well as he could in the preliminaries and wanted to finish strong.

“I had a couple of bad matches earlier in the tournament,” Glynn said. “I fixed some small things and went out there and wrestled the way I really needed to in that match. And things just kind of went my way.”

Duran, who had two pins leading up to the 138 final, was pinned by Taylor Brown of Warrensburg in 5:13.

“This is a tough tournament, and for us to get three kids in the finals, that just shows you kind of where we’re at,” Cronk said. “We were this close to getting four in the finals, and that’s awesome.”

North freshman Triston Jones came within a two-point loss in the semifinals of making the 132 final, but he bounced back to beat Colby Benge of Warrensburg 8-6 in the third-place match. Hunter Ross, another freshmen, placed fifth at 113 pounds.

With so many freshman and sophomores in the room this year, Cronk said it was important for them to see some early season success and feel that they can hold their own.

“They can actually start to believe it now,” Cronk said. “Rather than just me saying something, I think they believe they can compete and beat some of the best kids in the state.”

SCA FOURTH AT MIEGE: Summit Christian Academy had two champions and took fourth place in the Bishop Miege Invitational in Kansas.

Brett Campbell recorded four pins on his way to winning the 152 division, and Braeden Campbell took first at 152 for SCA. The Eagles also got second-place finishes from Trenton Holloway at 220 and Jon Scire at 285 and a fourth-place finish from Austin Brownlee at 170.