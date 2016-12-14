Titans look tested in beating Blue Springs

If you thought Suburban Gold Conference girls basketball was tough, look out – it just got a little tougher.

In previous years, teams had all of December to get ready for conference play. Now with the addition of a seventh member, Park Hill, league competition is already under way well before Christmas break.

Despite just a .500 winning percentage going into their conference opener against Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit West was ready. West opened conference play with a 44-34 victory Monday night at the Titans Fieldhouse.

“Luckily we have had some pretty good tests so far,” said West coach Jeff Hardin. “All four teams we played to start the season were top 10 in the state. For as early as it is we are as ready as we could be.”

West, 3-2, put those tests from Republic, Springfield Kickapoo, St. Joseph Benton and Belton to use early against Blue Springs. The Wildcats led by two after the first quarter, but West’s stingy defense held Blue Springs, 1-4, to only one bucket in the second as the Titans built a 22-13 by halftime.

“It was the energy of our defense that led to rebounding, and then led to points,” said Hardin. “We had trouble scoring early on, but it was the defense that gave us the opportunities. Same thing in the third quarter.”

It was a team win with seven Titans putting points on the board. Syndee Kemp lead West with 13 points, and Makayla Kelby also reached double figures with 10.

West also got seven points from Sydney Brooks, five each from Aundrea Calloway and Kenzie Beeler, four from Casey Cunningham, and two from Daphne Plummer.

The Titans had a good night from the outside, scoring 18 of their 44 points from three-point range, but West struggled under the basket. The Titans missed their first eight layups. Those missed shots kept Blue Springs in the game well into the fourth quarter.

“That’s been our bugaboo,” said Hardin. “We have to start converting on layups. If we do, that game is never super competitive.”

Kelby stepped up and scored eight of the Titans’ 15 fourth-quarter points to put the game away. In the final period, Kelby chipped in a three-pointer and was five for six from the line.

“When she is hitting her shots, she is awful hard to guard,” said Hardin. “She can pump fake then drive you to the rim and she is big enough to finish. Her finishing off the game was big.”

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Titans. West will travel to conference foes Park Hill, and Blue Springs South, then finish 2016 against Blue Valley Northwest before the Christmas break.