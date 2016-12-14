Tigers put it together against Ray-Pec

It’s early in the girls basketball season, so Lee’s Summit, like so many other teams in December, is still sorting some things out. But if Monday’s 52-35 victory over Raymore-Peculiar is any indication, the Tigers are well along in that process.

In the Suburban Gold Conference opener for both teams at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse, Lee’s Summit combined balanced scoring, hustling defense and accurate shooting to jump ahead early and never look back. For a team that has battled injuries and is still tinkering with its rotation, Lee’s Summit coach Jessica Crawford said she enjoyed the progress she saw on the floor.

“We are overcoming some obstacles and injuries thrown our way early.” Crawford said. “I am proud of how my girls continue to fight and get better every day.”

Lee’s Summit, 2-4, had three players score in double figures, led by Claire Burch’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. While the 5-foot-10 Burch dominated under the basket, Lee’s Summit also got double-digit scoring outside from guards Jasmine Palmer and freshman Amari Conn, who had 12 points each.

And the Tigers had enjoyed this output even as Crawford experiment with different combinations on the court. Conn was part of the starting lineup, while veteran starters Paige Elston and Randi Johnson came in off the bench.

“We are still searching for the starting five,” Crawford said. “But I try to stress to my girls that this could change game to game depending on our opponent and how we match up with them.”

Palmer also had four steals, and Johnson had five steals to fuel a trapping Tigers’ defense that forced 27 Ray-Pec turnovers. Ten of those Panther turnovers came in the first quarter, and that sparked the Tigers to a 12-4 lead.

“I was pleased with the energy my girls came out with,” Crawford said. “There was not a loose ball that we were not on the floor after.”

Ray-Pec, 4-3, was held to a basket and three free throws in the second quarter as the Tigers maintained the pressure and claimed a 24-9 halftime lead. Burch drove the lane for three baskets during a 9-2 run in the third quarter gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 37-16.

Ray-Pec took advantage of some ragged play by the Tigers in the fourth quarter to close within 12 points, but the Panthers wouldn’t get any closer. Cassie Kruse led the Panthers with nine points.

“We got a little too relaxed, but Ray Pec did a good job of making adjustments and they are a well-coached team,” Crawford said.

Lee’s Summit can relax for the holidays after playing two more games: at Blue Springs South on Thursday and at Blue Springs Dec. 19. Crawford hopes the Tigers can use those games to make even more strides before taking some time off.

“Tonight was a big step forward,” Crawford said. “And I hope it carries over to the last two games before Christmas.”