Parks expanding options for pickleball

As baby boomers reach the age where knees, hips and backs are starting to ache, sports like pickleball and bocce ball, more gentle on the joints, are becoming popular.

Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation is responding by adding more courts.

The renovation of north Lea McKeighan Park, now under design and to be constructed during 2017, includes several pickleball courts. At the Gamber Community Center, two bocce ball courts are under construction, at a cost of about $20,000.

Bocce ball is a bowling sport, where participants try to roll balls to see who can get closest to a target ball called a pallino.

Parks Administrator Tom Lovell said the courts are replacing some of the raised-bed gardens at Gamber.

“We’re trying to do more physical things than sitting around things (at Gamber),” said Tom Lovell, parks administrator.

Pickleball is played by hitting a whiffle ball over a net with a paddle.

To provide more pickleball courts indoors, the parks board on Dec. 7 approved adding Harris Park Community Center to the department’s Passport program. It also will begin offering a variety of group fitness classes and an open gym for basketball.

The Passport program is a membership for fitness equipment and classes at Legacy Park and Gamber community centers. Those who purchase that package now also have access to Harris Park Community Center after Jan. 2. The Passport membership is $240 a year for residents and $300 for non-residents.

The current team rentals and league play for volleyball and basketball and other sports that keep Harris Park busy in evenings will continue, said David Dean, superintendent of recreation, but the department is expanding daytime hours to allow for pickleball and fitness classes and open gym during what has been slower hours during the day.

The gym also could be used for a “walking club” during cold weather, when people want to come indoors rather than use the trail outside in the park, he said.

The department can do the expansion at a small cost because full-time staff already at Harris Park will be able to supervise entry to the facility.

The department also has pickleball courts at Upper Banner Park.

According to the USA Pickleball Association’s website, the sport of pickleball is exploding in popularity. The number of places to play has more than doubled since 2010.

Jim Koeneman, interviewed after he finished a recent pickleball match at Legacy Park, said the new plans are welcome. He said that at Legacy Park there are men and women typically playing pickleball every morning during the week.

When the pickleball court temporarily moved to Harris Park while the gym floor at Legacy Park was refinished, the players discovered that lighting at that the gym was superior, with less glare on the court, Koeneman said.

John Finn, of Peculiar, chooses to come to Legacy Park to play pickleball, although there are spots closer to home to play.

“They like us here,” he said. “They take care of us real well.”

Pickleball, Finn said, is popular with older tennis players in part because of the smaller court.

“I say if you play tennis, it’s like playing on a miniature court,” Finn said. “If you play ping-pong, I say it’s like playing ping-pong, but you get to walk on the table.”