Correction

An article in the Dec. 7 Lee’s Summit Journal should have said Councilwoman Diane Forte resigned as park board liaison in July, after Councilman Chris Moreno and others on the council voiced concerns over the issue. She resigned before an investigation started by the Missouri Ethics Commission.
