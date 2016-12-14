Holiday Magic delights crowd

Music and pageantry cast a spell during the Lee’s Summit Symphony’s annual Holiday Magic concert.

Carol Rothwell, secretary for the orchestra, said more than 1,000 attended the concert Dec. 3, and it was a very enthusiastic crowd, especially when Lauren Barton led the audience in singing carols.

Lauren Braton, a Lee’s Summit High School graduate, is known for her performances at Quality Hill Playhouse, The Coterie and other area theaters. She also does commercial and film work.

Music Director Russ Berlin said the concert is one of the most popular and includes a “Holly Jolly” sing-along with the symphony and audience participating.

The concert offered favorites such as “Babes in Toyland,” and music from “Beauty and the Beast.” The audience was invited to sing along with traditional carols.