Council gives go-ahead to new theater project and co-work space

A new movie house for Lee’s Summit is back on track, with the City Council approving a development plan for Fascination at New Longview.

At its meeting Thursday, with no discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the 13-acre Fascination at New Longview which includes a new, upscale B&B Theatre; 55 and older housing, a performance space, and office and retail space. The council had voted against considering the project last month, but reversed itself after an outcry by the Longview Alliance. Thursday it voted 5-1, to approve the plan, with Phyllis Edson voting no and Diane Forte and Trish Carlyle absent.

The council also approved the development plan for reuse of the vacant downtown post office on Main Street.

Rao said the project to refurbish the building to be a co-work space would be “bigtime beautification” and increased business for downtown merchants.

It would include adding landscaping on what’s now a solid surface parking lot, and new windows and porches for the building.

Rao said his intention is to make solar energy a major source of power for the building, striving to reach 100 percent. He said it could become a draw in the region for businesses interested in solar power. The solar panels would be installed on the roof.

The space would rent desk space to entrepreneurs and small businesses with a staff of a few people, giving them a place to work out of their homes and collaborate, while providing support technology.

“Think of a coffee shop on steroids,” Rao said.

He provided letters from the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, the non-profit Market Center for Ideas (a Lee’s Summit project to promote co-work spaces and entrepreneurship) and Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc.

Rao said he planned to ask the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority for tax breaks to help offset redevelopment costs. The council voted 5-1, with Binney voting no.

He said he had doubts that there would be enough revenue from rent to support the project, but hopes he’s proven wrong.