Hospitalized princess meets her Prince Charming

Woodland Elementary kindergartner Mira Fencl met the man of her dreams while in the hospital, thanks to Lee’s Summit district teacher Michelle Uptegrove and her son.

Because of a life-threatening medical condition, Mira is receiving homebound lessons from Uptegrove at home and frequently at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“Like any 5-year-old girl, she loves princesses,” Uptegrove said. “Over the past several weeks, she has had to undergo three surgeries, and I wanted to do something special for her.”

After purchasing a Cinderella gown and “glass slippers” for Mira, the teacher recruited her son, Connor, a college student who was home for Thanksgiving break.

“I worked with the nurses at Children’s Mercy to get her ‘princess ready,’ and then she met her prince,” Uptegrove said. “Mira was over the moon and was a true little princess!”

During the hospital visit, Connor, wearing a Prince Charming costume, and Mira toured her “castle” and “kingdom.” They also played Hungry, Hungry Hippos, a game in which Princess Mira beat the prince hands-down.

Although health issues have kept Mira from attending school this year, she has used her Google Chromebook to log into her kindergarten class each day. Through Connect2Learn, each R-7 student is provided a Google Chromebook to use at home and at school.

Uptegrove is a life skills teacher at Cedar Creek Elementary, as well as the district’s Teacher of the Year and Missouri Teacher of the Year finalist. Connor is a freshman attending school in South Carolina and a graduate of Blue Springs South High School.