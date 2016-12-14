Kindergartners explore their Chromebooks

Kindergartners at Summit Pointe Elementary School raise their hands with questions as they try to figure out a mystery guest’s job: computer programming.

Summit Pointe Elementary kindergarten students participated in an Hour of Code and other special activities during Computer Science Education Week, a worldwide event that took place Dec. 5 to 11.

In preparation for coding activities on their Chromebooks, kindergartners spent the first two days of the week exploring the most basic types of commands that computers use.

During the week, the students also participated in a Google Hangout with a mystery guest. Students worked together to determine “What does this person do for a job?”

They asked questions to narrow down options and, using deductive reasoning, determined that their guest, Mark Sapp of Rocket Software, works as a computer programmer.

