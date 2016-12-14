Homeschoolers excel at robotics

The Metro Homeschool Robotics team earned the BEST Award at the 2016 Frontier Trails BEST Regional Championship.

RACHEL RODEMANN PUTMAN — Special to the Journal

Metro Homeschool Robotics is celebrating a first-place finish after competing Dec. 2-3 in the 2016 Frontier Trails BEST Regional Championship at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Thirty-eight teams competed for the overall prize, called the BEST Award, and Metro Homeschool Robotics went home with the trophy. The group also took first place in Marketing Presentation and Project Engineering Notebook.

The team’s robot placed fifth in the robot field competition.

The theme this year was “Bet the Farm.” The robot was required to score points by moving game pieces, transporting various-sized objects, navigating obstacles and being adaptable to changing conditions on the field. These tasks represented farming activities such as harvesting corn, planting seeds and gathering tomatoes.

Metro Homeschool Robotics, which meets four times a week in Lee’s Summit, was founded in 2009 with 12 students. Today, the team comprises 33 students, ranging in age from 11 to 18.

Students take part in career-preparation opportunities like public speaking, sportsmanship, marketing, technical writing, leadership, teamwork, website design, programming and computer aided drafting. They also learn hands-on skills such as milling metal parts, carpentry and using other shop tools.

The team begins preparing at the end of January for next year’s robot-building season, and open enrollment has begun. Contact the group through its Facebook page, its student-run website, www.mhrbest.com, or by emailing best@metrohomeschoolrobotics.org.

