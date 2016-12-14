Musicians are Britain-bound

December 14, 2016 

The Lee’s Summit High School band and orchestra will travel to Great Britain to participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade and Festival.

The school’s Golden Tiger Marching Band was selected to march in the parade, and the orchestra will perform at the internationally recognized festival.

The groups will travel from Dec. 28 through Jan. 4, performing on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. Students, instructors and parent chaperones are planning several sightseeing activities, including a bus tour of London, a stop at the Tower of London, Oxford, Windsor and Greenwich.

The 56-student band is directed by R. Brady Finch. The associate director is Mike McBain. Carrie Turner directs the 30-member orchestra.

