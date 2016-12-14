Government, up close

Thirty-six Youth In Government members from Lee’s Summit North High School recently participated in the Missouri YIG Convention, held Dec. 1 to 3 in Jefferson City. Those serving as convention officers were Maleah Ahuja, governor; Alexa Kemper, speaker of the House; and Claire Voiss, secretary of state.

The 2017 candidates from Lee’s Summit North were Cole Dunton, governor; Erica Odell, speaker of the House; Anna Donaldson, secretary of state; and Sabra Hasek, attorney general. Of these four, Odell and Hasek won their elections and will serve as officers at next year’s convention.

Lee’s Summit North students winning 2016 awards were Daniel Valmassei, finalist defense attorney and winner of the moot trial competition; Ahilyn Aceves, finalist witness in moot trial competition; Caroline Luna and Quincy Carrizales, best researched bill; and Nia Lange, voice of the House award.