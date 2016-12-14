Wal-Mart is hiring 200 for new Supercenter

Wal-Mart is bringing roughly 200 jobs to southern Lee’s Summit with the opening of a new Supercenter next spring, and the company has begun taking applications.

Wal-Mart is looking to fill the positions with local residents. Most will begin work in February to help prepare the store for its grand opening.

A temporary hiring center has opened at 3520 S.W. Market St., where applications will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Applications may also be made online at http://careers.walmart.com.

The store will be hiring both full- and part-time associates, according to Denise Levesque, manager at the new location.

“We can’t wait to meet applicants and create a team to serve our friends and neighbors in Lee’s Summit,” Levesque said in a news release.

The new store will open at 3410 S.W. Market St., near Missouri 150 and Missouri 291. Wal-Mart’s other Lee’s Summit location is at 1000 N.E. Sam Walton Lane, close to where Missouri 291 splits from Interstate 470.

The company provides benefits to eligible full- and part-time employees. In addition, Wal-mart will offer a job to any eligible U.S. veteran honorably discharged from active duty since the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment began on Memorial Day 2013. Veterans may learn more about that program at http://walmartcareerswithamission.com.