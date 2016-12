The First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit is offering a Christmas meal to the community on Dec. 24 at the church or delivered to home-bound people in Lee’s Summit.

Church volunteers will prepare and serve meals at the church from 11 a.m to about 1:30 p.m. Dec. 24, said associate pastor Gary Snowden.

People who would like a meal are asked to call 816-525-0700 by Monday so the church knows how much food to prepare.