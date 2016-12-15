Fire on Auburn Drive damages back of house

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a fire on Auburn Drive early this morning.
The occupants of the home were able to safely exit.
After working to contain the fire, firefighters entered the home and removed a cat from the building, according to Jim Eden, assistant fire chief.
The department responded at 1:20 a.m. and had the fire under control about 30 minutes later. The fire originated at the rear of the house on an exterior deck, the department said in a release.
The rear of the single-family home was heavily damaged, with the worst damage confined to the kitchen and attic areas.
Eden said the fire had been contained when a crew was sent into the building.
“They entered to fight the fire,” Eden said. “Based on a risk-benefit assessment, it was an acceptable risk to go in.”
Eden added that a building search is standard practice at the department, if the risk is not deemed too great.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.