Some say superintendent contracts are too binding

Interested persons can file to be a candidate at the administrative offices, 503 S. Lexington St. in Harrisonville.

At Harrisonville, three board seats will be filled. Filing began Tuesday and closes Jan. 17, according to the district website .

Interested persons can file to be a candidate at the administrative offices, 12005 S. School Road, Peculiar.

At the Raymore-Peculiar School District, there are three terms expiring, those of Barbara Boucher, Ruth Johnson and Kim York. Filing began Tuesday and runs through Jan. 17, according to the district’s website .

Contact the district at 816-540-3161 for information on how to file.

At Pleasant Hill, three board members’ terms expire next year: David Adamczyk, Ryan Vescovi and Lori Redwine.

Filing opens Dec. 20 in Lee’s Summit and closes Jan. 17, according to the district’s website .

The Lee’s Summit Board of Education has three openings that will be filled during the April election.

Superintendents in Missouri aren’t breaking the law, but their practice of renegotiating three-year contracts on an annual basis hamstrings districts, according to multiple school board members in the area.

“It adheres to the letter of the law, but not the spirit of the law,” said Ryan Wescoat, a Board of Education member in the Raymore-Peculiar School District.

At the Pleasant Hill School District, at Ray-Pec, Lee’s Summit and around the state, superintendents sign three-year contracts, but they engage in renegotiation talks after just the first year, meaning many superintendents always have at least two years remaining on their contracts.

“I don’t understand the point of offering a three-year contract if it’s renegotiated every year,” Wescoat said.

A Pleasant Hill board member, David Adamczyk added that should the board ever wish to part ways with a superintendent, the current practice of renegotiating contracts each year would hamper its ability to do so because the board would have to buy out the superintendent’s contract.

He cited the resignation of Lee’s Summit’s former superintendent David McGehee, amid discord.

According to a Lee’s Summit School District release, former superintendent David McGehee’s contract called for him being paid more than $1.1 million over the course of three years, but the school board negotiated a severance agreement worth $450,000. McGehee will receive that sum, in two payments, before the next school year begins.

“Just like the Lee’s Summit (former superintendent McGehee) ... they had to buy him out,” Adamczyk said.

Superintendents, however, say the practice of renegotiating their contracts each year gives them a sense of job security in a heavily scrutinized position.

“You have to do some things sometimes that are not popular,” said Belton Superintendent Andy Underwood.

He gave a hypothetical situation in which a beloved coach is fired, but a district cannot release publicly the grounds for the firing.

“Then who’s the person (the public) will blame?” Underwood said. “The superintendent had to fire that individual.”

He added that in his 21 years in education, he is not aware of a district that doesn’t allow superintendents to renegotiate their contracts each year.

That could be about to change.

Wescoat, like other school board members, said the practice hamstrings school boards that may want to part ways with a superintendent.

“You either have to buy him out or live with him,” Wescoat said.

He clarified that he is satisfied with the work of current Ray-Pec Superintendent Kari Monsees.

“All my comments have nothing to do with Kari. It’s just bad policy” to renegotiate each year, Wescoat said.

Pleasant Hill school board member Ryan Vescovi agreed that the practice makes it difficult to part ways with superintendents who haven’t committed an offense, but whom school board members may want to let go due to policy disagreements.

“We can’t fire him because if we terminated his contract, we’d be on the hook ... for $320,000, unless we found reason to fire him,” Vescovi said.

Vescovi added that the Pleasant Hill Superintendent Wesley Townsend has integrity and he is happy with his performance. But he said he’s advocating this year to not extend Townsend’s contract for the first time, in order to let Townsend’s three-year contract run its course and consider an extension in its final year.

“I think there is a real opportunity for it to not happen, and we’re pushing for it,” Vescovi said.

John Edenburn, Pleasant Hill’s board president, was more skeptical.

“It’s the system we have in place,” he said of the annual renegotiations.

“Maybe the people above us — the government wants to do something about it,” Edenburn said.

Edenburn was less concerned about long-term contracts affecting severance negotiations as other board members.

“We can walk away from a contract at any time,” he said.

A similar situation as the one seen in Lee’s Summit arose in Harrisonville, where former superintendent Bryan McDonald received a severance deal after he resigned amid discord, in early 2015. The district paid McDonald about $11,000 each month from July through December of 2015. McDonald’s resignation was effective June 30, 2015. He received pay while on administrative leave from late January through June of that year, according to the severance deal.

Vescovi said superintendents and districts could part ways with less money on the line and “without so much pain if the contracts were not so long.”

He advocated for two-year contracts for superintendents.

But Bob White, president of the Lee’s Summit board, said the length remaining on McGehee’s contract did not factor in to the severance amount he is receiving.

Instead, factors such as a swift, amicable separation weighed more significantly.

“No one wanted to get into a position of litigation or having a termination,” White said.

Last April, the Lee’s Summit board voted 4-3 to retain the legal services of the Guin Mundorf law firm. One of the firm’s principals, Shellie Guin, was in a romantic relationship with McGehee at the time.

McGehee’s contract was renewed around the same time last spring, White said.

“I don’t think there was any way at that time to have known what would have transpired,” White said. And in terms of the severance eventually agreed to by the board and superintendent, “We thought we did the best we could do.”

Gayden Carruth, the executive director of Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City, a consortium of 30 Kansas City area districts, said the current practice of superintendents renegotiating contracts each year upholds leadership continuity.

“If superintendents didn’t get contracts extended, they would know they have two years to make it work or find another job,” she said. Allowing contracts to expire or nearly expire before renewing “encourages people to only be somewhere for three years.”

She added that while she understands “a board member saying, ‘I’d like more freedom,’ I think you need to look at fairness and continuity of leadership.”

Susan Edmonsond, in her first year as a Ray-Pec school board member, said that while she is satisfied with Monsees’ performance as superintendent, she doesn’t believe superintendents should be given what she called “rolling contracts.”

“All teachers are on a year-to-year contract,” Edmonsond said. “That’s how I feel we should do the superintendent.”

Edenburn, though, said the three-year contracts that are renewed each year serve as a form of job security for superintendents.

“That’s their protection,” Edenburn said.

Townsend, the superintendent at Pleasant Hill, said job security is the main reason he renegotiates his contract each year.

Training board members

Wescoat made the argument that many school board members are ill-prepared to evaluate a superintendent and are unfamiliar with contracts when they are first elected to school boards.

“They don’t always have the business experience,” Wescoat said. “They’re evaluating people who might have a doctorate, so there’s always that feeling of, ‘They know more than I do.’”

Wescoat added that when he was first elected to the Ray-Pec school board, “I didn’t feel prepared. There’s not a lot of true training.”

Brent Ghan, a deputy executive editor for the Missouri School Board’s Association, said newly elected board members are required to have 16 hours of training in their first year.

In the coming year, Ghan said the MSBA plans to put a particular emphasis on the role of school boards in negotiating contracts. Ghan added “several hours” of the required 16 are dedicated to the superintendent-school board relationship.

“People often run (for a school board seat) with the best intentions, but they don’t have an exact understanding of the role of the school board,” Ghan said.

Edmonsond said when she participated in her first training in June, discussions about superintendents were short.

“I don’t think they said a whole lot about negotiating contracts,” she said.

Vescovi, of Pleasant Hill, said he didn’t feel prepared when he was elected to the school board.

“I think I was in over my head when I first got there,” he said. “My perception of what went on and what actually goes on were two different things.”

He added a lot of the school board members he’s encountered are afraid to “rock the boat.”

“They still haven’t realized they’re the ones in control,” he said.

Bill Baird, a member of the Lee’s Summit Board of Education, said his aim when the school board agrees to a new contract with the district’s next superintendent is to ensure the language is simple and transparent.

“It’s our duty that future boards understand what’s going on with that contract,” Baird said.

But he also added that it is the duty of new school board members to ask questions until they feel comfortable enough to evaluate superintendents and make contract decisions.

“New board members may be overwhelmed, yes, but that’s what they’re elected to do,” he said.

The Lee’s Summit district hopes to announce the next superintendent in January. The superintendent will then assume his or her duties next summer.

Importance of the superintendent role

Wescoat cited a study by the Brookings Institution, a D.C.-based public policy organization. The study found superintendents account for a small fraction of student differences in achievement.

While teachers account for a 4 percent difference, schools account for 3 percent and the district where a student is enrolled accounts for 1.7 percent, the study found superintendents account for just 0.3 percent.

One portion of the study looked at math scores in North Carolina over a 10-year period.

But for Edenburn, there’s more to the superintendent role than student achievement.

Belton Superintendent Andy Underwood said that while teachers have the most significant affect on student achievement, leadership matters.

“There still has to be someone governing — (ensuring) there is food to feed kids, bus drivers to get them to and from school, these ancillary pieces that benefit and attract quality staff,” Underwood said. “Teachers don’t have time to do that. They have to focus on instruction.”

Carruth added that superintendents are responsible for “setting the tone for the district” and are charged with bringing a board’s expectations to fruition.

In Lee’s Summit, David Benson has assumed an interim superintendent role following McGehee’s departure. Board member Bill Baird said Benson has helped deliver the board from a crisis.

“The man is making it look easy,” Baird said, adding later that Benson understands the importance of communication.

“He makes sure we all have the same information, and that alone creates clear communication,” Baird said.

Baird also contested studies that find superintendents have little effect on student achievement.

“It’s not true,” Baird said. “It’s like saying a CEO doesn’t have an affect on a company. They’re at least on top of enabling it to happen through other employees. Otherwise, you get off track like we did.”