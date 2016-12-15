Gentlemen, start your shopping carts

What would you do if you had five minutes to loot a grocery store, with a guarantee you wouldn’t be arrested? Where would you go first?

Alex Lozano sprinted to the meats and feverishly tossed steaks, bacon and more into his shopping cart. Next he raced to health and beauty where he spent another minute grabbing stuff and then sped through other aisles grabbing breads and other food.

Lozano was one of two winners of Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation Grocery Grab, held Dec. 10, a prize in a fund-raising raffle that benefited the foundation and Lee’s Summit robotics teams.

“I put the cart up on two wheels for one second, almost a disaster,” Lozano said after five minutes running among the shelves at Cosentino’s Lakewood Price Chopper. “I’m a meat-oriented consumer and after that I lost focus, I was just taking whatever looked good.”

He filled one cart to the brim. He said even if he’d had more time, he didn’t think he could have run much farther. Lozano said he hadn’t pre-planned much. “My strategy was to go fast and grab a lot,” he said.

For his $5 ticket and effort he got $460 worth of groceries.

He and nine other contestants were picked in a preliminary drawing, and gathered in groups of five at 7:30 a.m. at Cosentino’s Lakewood and Raintree Lake locations. One was chosen out of each group in a final drawing. The eight runners-up got $100 Cosentino’s gift cards.

Winner Steven Wright came away with even more loot at the Raintree Price Chopper. He walked away with more than $4,000 worth of groceries, said store director Dan Scassellati.

Scassellati said that Wright and his wife scouted the store early that morning before the drawing. While he didn’t know exactly their strategy, he did buy higher value times like detergent, seafood and meat.

Sheryl Franke, director of the foundation, said the event raised $3,000 to be shared by the foundation and school districts’ robotics teams.

Store Director Chad Weinzerl at Lakewood explained the rules.

A few goods, such as liquor and batteries, were forbidden. Contestants were to shop one minute in meats, one minute in health and beauty, but otherwise could range over the store. They could fill as many carts as they liked, but had to arrive at the checkout stand at the end of five minutes.

Weinzerl said that Price Chopper’s hold grocery grabs in many other communities.

“We basically offer it up to the schools,” he said.