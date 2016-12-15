Lee’s Summit teen who killed two friends in wreck sentenced to seven years in prison

A Lee’s Summit teen who admitted causing a wreck that killed two friends was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.

Collin J. Carter, 19, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault for his role in the Feb. 1 crash that killed Nathan Giron, 18, and Courtney Tanner Rardin, 18.

The wreck occurred as Carter drove north at Pryor Road and Summit Hills Drive. He lost control of his vehicle in front of oncoming traffic.

Carter admitted to driving between 80 and 90 mph in a 45-mph zone as he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. Oncoming southbound traffic forced Carter to swerve back into the northbound lanes, “causing him to begin losing control.”

He “over-corrected, causing his vehicle to swerve and slide across the center of the roadway and into the southbound lanes,” prosecutors said.

An oncoming vehicle crashed into Carter’s car. The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Carter was sentenced to seven years for each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar