Broncos stumble late against Park Hill South

Lee’s Summit North couldn’t make a late fourth-quarter lead stick and fell to Park Hill South 76-72 in a wild finish Tuesday night in Parkville.

North took a six-point lead with two minutes to play in the back-and-forth game. North missed three chances to push the lead to eight, and Park Hill South answered with two baskets to pull within one.

Park Hill South remained within one when the Panthers appeared to lose the ball out of bounds with less than a minute remaining. But Park Hill South maintained possession when one the officials said the Panthers called time out before the player stepped out.

After a North player received a technical foul for arguing the call, the Panthers sank one of two free throws to tie the game 72-72.

Park Hill South possessed the ball for most of the final minute, hitting a running layup with about four seconds to play for a 74-72 lead.

North was then called for traveling as it tried to advance the ball to midcourt, and the Panthers sank two free throws for the final points.

Elijah Farr scored 17 points to lead North, which fell to 2-3 for the season. The Broncos also got 14 points from Logan Jenkins and 10 points from Jordan Bynum.

Lamel Robinson led Park Hill South, 5-1, with 29 points.

North opens Suburban Gold Conference play tonight at Lee’s Summit West.