Tigers finish strong in city duals

They didn’t crown a champion in the City Wrestling Championships Wednesday night, not after all three teams split their duals. But that didn’t keep Lee’s Summit coach Jay McGovern from feeling his Tigers had done something special.

Lee’s Summit began the night getting crushed by Lee’s Summit West 54-24 in the first of three duals at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse. After Lee’s Summit North downed West 46-21 in the middle dual, the Tigers ended the night with a 43-36 victory over the Broncos that left everyone 1-1 for the night.

After watching his Tigers get worked over by West, McGovern was pleased not to finish the night 0-2.

“I was not expecting us to win that last dual,” McGovern said. “But our guys had a meeting in the locker room and they were not happy with each other, didn’t like their performance and they came out with a better mindset. And that was nice to see.”

Lee’s Summit had a 24-14 lead on West early, but the Titans won the last six matches, five of them by pin. The proliferation of pins, McGovern said, showed how much tougher the Titans wrestled.

“We had to match that toughness and we didn’t,” McGovern said. “We learned from that and that helped us with North because we matched that toughness a little bit.”

Lee’s Summit senior Ronnell Jones said the Tigers talked about toughness in their locker room chat, but they mostly talked about pride.

“We decided that this is our home court and we’ve got to have pride in playing here and winning here,” said Jones, who won both of his 120-pound matches. “We just decided that we had to step it up to another level against North and that’s what we did.”

Jones began the last dual with an 11-2 major decision over North’s David Spiller, and the rest of the Tigers took it from there. Pins by Michael Tierney (138 pounds), Kevin Foley (145) and

Anthony Villareal (152) quickly had the Tigers ahead 28-6. Adam Spainhour also had a pin for the Tigers at 195. Foley also went 2-0 for the Tigers with two pins.

“West showed us what we needed to work on and the kids figured it out,” McGovern said. “But the bad news is we figured it out a little bit too late.”

North showed the same dominance in its win over West, with Jaden Duran (145), Adrian Castaneda (160), Alex Glynn (170), Logan Thornton (195) and Mike Lewis (285) all recording pins. But Broncos coach Mick Cronk thought his team may have been a little too good for its own good.

“We’re a really young team and sometimes we have to learn how to deal with success and emotions,” Cronk said. “We have to come out and compete every time. And I don’t think we gave our best effort in that last match.”

North still had six wrestlers go 2-0, including freshmen Hunter Ross, Alex Noble and Triston Jones. Castaneda, a sophomore, Glynn and Lewis all had two pins.

Jones, who placed third at 132 pounds in last weekend’s LSN Invitational, turned in one of the highlight matches of the night when he gutted out a 6-5 win over West’s Jacob Moore at 132 pounds. Jones had a 5-0 lead before Moore battled back to tie it in the final period.

“That was a great match,” Cronk said. “You see in every match that he’s starting to believe in himself a little more and he’s starting to do more things.”

West had double winners in Ryan Waits, who recorded at technical fall and a pin at 138 pounds, and Isaac Duckworth at 152. And just like the Tigers and the Broncos, West coach Adam West thought his Titans had an up-and-down night as well.

“It was a little disappointing to lose that last one the way we did,” West said. “We’re a young team but I thought some of our kids could have fought harder in that second dual.”