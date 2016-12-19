Filing opens Tuesday for school board seats

At least two seats are up for grabs on the Lee’s Summit Board of Education.
Chris Storms, Bill Baird and Terri Harmon all have terms set to expire in 2017, with Baird and Storms telling the Journal that they do not plan to run for re-election.
“I have made it clear throughout this three-year term that it would be my last,” Storms wrote by email. “My youngest son will graduate in May, and I believe it is good to have board members with students currently enrolled in the district.”
Baird, whose public feud with David McGehee ended in the former superintendent’s resignation, said he made his decision not to pursue re-election so that he could look into other opportunities.
“I believe I can make a difference for Lee’s Summit in other ways,” Baird wrote.
Board member Terri Harmon, who relinquished her role as president in May following public calls for her to do so, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Baird touted the work of David Benson, the interim superintendent for the 2016–2017 school year. Baird wrote that under Benson’s leadership, there has been a newfound commitment to transparency.
“The school district has brought forth more than 100 contracts for ratification that had not been previously approved by the board,” Baird wrote. “Numerous contracts have been brought forth to the board that rarely if ever had been bid before.”
Baird also made a call to potential candidates who may be considering a run for a school board seat.
“The upcoming election is as important as ever,” Baird wrote. “No longer can this community show apathy by having elections where candidates run unopposed.”
Board adds “romantic partners” to ethics policy
During its Dec. 15 meeting, the board gave initial approval to updated policies regarding conflicts of interest.
The board voted to add “romantic partner” to various sections of the policy that outlines rules for preventing a board member, superintendent, chief purchasing officer and general counsel from benefiting financially from their positions.
Former superintendent David McGehee found himself at the center of public outcry earlier this year, in part because he was having a romantic relationship with an attorney at a law firm that handled much of the district’s legal work, which raised questions about a possible conflict of interest.
A romantic partner is defined in the updated policy as someone other than a spouse with whom a board member or high-ranking employee “has a consensual romantic, dating or sexual relationship.”
Superintendents and other high-ranking employees will now be required to disclose businesses owned by or partnerships engaged in by their romantic partners.
Board members cannot influence the decision that may lead to the acceptance of a “service or the sale, rental or lease of property” between a board member or his or her romantic partner.