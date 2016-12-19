Filing opens Tuesday for school board seats

  • Bill Baird announces in letter he will not seek re-election

    Dear LSR7 Citizens and Staff,

    Over the last three months under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Dr. David Benson, the school district has brought forth more than one hundred contracts for ratification that had not been previously approved by the board. Numerous contracts have been brought forth to the board that rarely if ever had been bid before. Policies have been brought to the board for audit to add back recommended MSBA language because some policies had been compromised and stripped of substance. We have been able accomplish this and more because Dr. Benson is cultivating a culture of transparency and communication. This is how important leadership is, and there are many more forthcoming district initiatives that will make R7 proud.

    The board has been interviewing a talented pool of highly qualified candidates for superintendent and is exercising extensive due diligence to ensure we hire the most outstanding leader, administrator, and person for LSR7. The new superintendent will support and pursue open communication and transparency. Our Board President Bob White has reinforced this culture of communication, established board priorities, and made sure all board members have a voice. I strongly advocate for his continued leadership in the following year. All of this does not mean we do not have more work to do. However, the district is moving in the right direction, and strong leadership will keep us on course.

    Serving as your board member has been one of the greatest honors in my life. I have been inspired by the incredible employees, volunteers, and parents of this great district and am so proud of the passion and collective spirit of the community. Though I am committed to the betterment of our schools more than ever before, after careful consideration I have decided to not seek another term on the board. This is not due to any circumstance other than I’m simply interested in pursuing other opportunities and aspirations and believe I can make a difference for Lee’s Summit in other ways.

    The upcoming election is as important as ever. We need policy minded, consensus building candidates that advocate for the students, parents, and employees of the district. We have talented, proven, and passionate individuals in every corner of the city and must elect people that not only have the integrity, but the courage to do what is right for Lee’s Summit. No longer can this community show apathy by having elections where candidates run unopposed. No longer should a community as great as Lee’s Summit have to decide between two poorly qualified or special interest candidates. The silent majority that makes up this esteemed city can no longer remain silent when it comes to school board and city council elections. Call upon your fellow neighbor or look in the mirror and ask "if not you, then who" will help make Lee’s Summit proud again?"

    Thank you again for the honor of serving as your representative.

    Bill Baird

At least two seats are up for grabs on the Lee’s Summit Board of Education.

Chris Storms, Bill Baird and Terri Harmon all have terms set to expire in 2017, with Baird and Storms telling the Journal that they do not plan to run for re-election.

“I have made it clear throughout this three-year term that it would be my last,” Storms wrote by email. “My youngest son will graduate in May, and I believe it is good to have board members with students currently enrolled in the district.”

Baird, whose public feud with David McGehee ended in the former superintendent’s resignation, said he made his decision not to pursue re-election so that he could look into other opportunities.

“I believe I can make a difference for Lee’s Summit in other ways,” Baird wrote.

Board member Terri Harmon, who relinquished her role as president in May following public calls for her to do so, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Baird touted the work of David Benson, the interim superintendent for the 2016–2017 school year. Baird wrote that under Benson’s leadership, there has been a newfound commitment to transparency.

“The school district has brought forth more than 100 contracts for ratification that had not been previously approved by the board,” Baird wrote. “Numerous contracts have been brought forth to the board that rarely if ever had been bid before.”

Baird also made a call to potential candidates who may be considering a run for a school board seat.

“The upcoming election is as important as ever,” Baird wrote. “No longer can this community show apathy by having elections where candidates run unopposed.”

Board adds “romantic partners” to ethics policy

During its Dec. 15 meeting, the board gave initial approval to updated policies regarding conflicts of interest.

The board voted to add “romantic partner” to various sections of the policy that outlines rules for preventing a board member, superintendent, chief purchasing officer and general counsel from benefiting financially from their positions.

Former superintendent David McGehee found himself at the center of public outcry earlier this year, in part because he was having a romantic relationship with an attorney at a law firm that handled much of the district’s legal work, which raised questions about a possible conflict of interest.

A romantic partner is defined in the updated policy as someone other than a spouse with whom a board member or high-ranking employee “has a consensual romantic, dating or sexual relationship.”

Superintendents and other high-ranking employees will now be required to disclose businesses owned by or partnerships engaged in by their romantic partners.

Board members cannot influence the decision that may lead to the acceptance of a “service or the sale, rental or lease of property” between a board member or his or her romantic partner.

