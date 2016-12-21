Titans blitz Broncos early

Four out of Lee’s Summit North’s first five games were decided by five points or less. Lee’s Summit West quickly made sure the Broncos’ sixth game wouldn’t come down to the wire Friday night.

In their first home game of the season and the Suburban Gold Conference opener for both teams, the Titans (4-0) blitzed the Broncos (2-4) early, gaining a double-digit lead in the first quarter on their way to a 68-46 drubbing of their cross-town rival.

“We had a lot of confidence coming into the game,” said North head coach Mike Hilbert. “We believed we had an opportunity tonight to do what we did in the first five games and be in a basketball game coming down the stretch with a good chance to win it. “Unfortunately, right out of the gate we didn’t perform very well. Lee’s Summit West just took it right to us.”

Four players scored in double figures for the Titans. Elijah Childs led the way with 16 points, Mario Goodrich scored 15, and Christian Bishop and Phillip Brooks added 12 apiece.

“That’s, I believe, the fourth game that we’ve gotten at least four guys in double figures,” said Titans’ head coach Michael Schieber. “Balance is a big part of what we are. We’ve got a lot of guys that can score the basketball, and we try to distribute it.”

The transition game fueled the Titan offense, turning missed shots and turnovers into points quickly.

Brooks scored back-to-back buckets, including a three-pointer, to put West up 7-0 before Elijah Farr could get the Broncos on the scoreboard. After C.J. May scored on a drive, the Titans forced a turnover in the backcourt and Brooks converted with a layup put the Titans up 15-5.

“If you can get stops, you can get runs,” Schieber said. “We talked about the more stops we’re able to get, the more transition opportunities we’re able to get, the easier the game becomes. We were able to do that tonight in stretches.”

The Broncos tried to chip away at the lead in the second quarter. Emil Spriggs hit a trey and a floater to pull North within 23-16.

But coming out of halftime with a 27-18 lead, the Titans continued the pressure, going on a 12-3 run to open the third quarter, including a couple of layups in transition, dunks and an alley-oop layup to Childs.

“Our defensive transition was just really, really bad tonight,” Hilbert said. “We can’t give layup after layup. That’s what it was, and give them credit. They’re athletic, and they’re big and strong. They’re a very difficult team to guard.”

Bishop scored back-to-back buckets, an offensive put-back and an alley-oop layup to push the lead to 51-29.

“He’s scratching the surface,” Schieber said of Bishop. “He’s got a whole lot of ability. He’s becoming more and more comfortable as the games go on.”

In a bright spot for the Broncos, Farr scored 18 points off the bench.

“He’s been really giving us good effort the last two games in addition to this game,” Hilbert said, “so this is the third game he’s really wanted to fulfill a role and perform in a spot that can help our team to be successful.”